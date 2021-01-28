 

Field Trip Health Ltd. Common Shares to Trade on the OTCQX Best Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 13:55  |  51   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE: FTRP; FTRP.WT; OTCQX: FTRPF) ("Field Trip"), a leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, is pleased to announce its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQX Best Market (“OTCQX”) retaining its current symbol FTRPF, effective as of the opening of trading today, January 28, 2021. Field Trip’s shares and warrants continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the tickers FTRP and FTRP.WT, respectively.

"Our quotation on the OTCQX Best Market from the Pink market marks an important step for Field Trip in bringing our integrated psychedelics business to a wider range of U.S. and international institutional and retail investors,” said Ronan Levy, Field Trip’s Executive Chairman. “The OTCQX is the top tier of OTC Markets, with the most stringent entry requirements, and we expect this move will help improve liquidity and broaden our investor base. Our Field Trip Discovery and Field Trip Health divisions are at the forefront of the psychedelics industry at a time when scientists and investors alike are showing greater interest in, and enthusiasm for, the transformative impact that psychedelics may have on our approach to mental health and wellness. We would like to thank all of our shareholders for their ongoing support as we leverage our unique positioning in the market to grow the value of our company."

The OTCQX Best Market is for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Field Trip’s profile on the OTCQX website can be found here.

In addition to quotation of its shares on the OTCQX, Field Trip continues to explore options to enhance liquidity and access for global investors interested in investing in Field Trip, including potential up-listings or cross-listings to US or international exchanges and/or up-listing to senior exchanges in Canada, and also continues the process of securing Depository Trust Company (DTC) eligibility for its common shares. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of US publicly traded companies. DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States. 

Seite 1 von 3


Field Trip Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Field Trip Health Ltd. Common Shares to Trade on the OTCQX Best Market TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE: FTRP; FTRP.WT; OTCQX: FTRPF) ("Field Trip"), a leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, is pleased to announce its common shares have been approved for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
3D Systems Announces Breakthrough in Bioprinting Technology and Expansion of Regenerative Medicine ...
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next ...
Digital Ally, Inc. Announces Pricing of $40.04 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
10,442 Screens: TAAT Begins Statewide Video Advertisement Campaign on Pump Displays at 1,087 Gas Stations in Ohio
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Field Trip Health Ltd. Announces Opening of Field Trip Health Center in Atlanta, GA, as it Continues Expansion in the US
07.01.21
Field Trip Health Ltd. Announces Participation in a MAPS-sponsored Multi-Site Study of MDMA-Assisted Therapy to Treat Eating Disorders
05.01.21
Field Trip Health Ltd. Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing