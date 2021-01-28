 

First American Launches REconomy Podcast

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced the launch of the REconomy podcast, which can be found on all major podcasting platforms. Designed to deliver economic insights for real estate professionals and anyone interested in real estate, housing, affordability and related economic issues, REconomy is hosted by First American Chief Economist Mark Fleming and Deputy Chief Economist Odeta Kushi, whose data-driven insights into the dynamics shaping the housing market are frequently quoted in national news and industry trade media outlets.

“Explaining in simple terms how economic forces and demographic trends are influencing housing demand can help home buyers and sellers, as well as real estate and mortgage finance professionals, better understand where the housing market is headed,” said Mark Fleming, chief economist at First American and one of the hosts of the REconomy podcast. “We want to help broaden understanding of the housing market, while having some fun along the way.”

Recent REconomy podcast episodes include:

Fleming and Kushi’s research and analysis on the housing market is regularly published on the First American Economics Center and they can be found on Twitter at @mflemingecon and @odetakushi.

Disclaimer

Opinions, estimates, forecasts and other views contained in this page are those of First American’s Chief Economist, do not necessarily represent the views of First American or its management, should not be construed as indicating First American’s business prospects or expected results, and are subject to change without notice. Although the First American Economics team attempts to provide reliable, useful information, it does not guarantee that the information is accurate, current or suitable for any particular purpose.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $6.2 billion in 2019, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the fifth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

Disclaimer

