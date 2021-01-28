First American Launches REconomy Podcast

“Explaining in simple terms how economic forces and demographic trends are influencing housing demand can help home buyers and sellers, as well as real estate and mortgage finance professionals, better understand where the housing market is headed,” said Mark Fleming, chief economist at First American and one of the hosts of the REconomy podcast. “We want to help broaden understanding of the housing market, while having some fun along the way.”

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced the launch of the REconomy podcast, which can be found on all major podcasting platforms. Designed to deliver economic insights for real estate professionals and anyone interested in real estate, housing, affordability and related economic issues, REconomy is hosted by First American Chief Economist Mark Fleming and Deputy Chief Economist Odeta Kushi, whose data-driven insights into the dynamics shaping the housing market are frequently quoted in national news and industry trade media outlets.

Fleming and Kushi’s research and analysis on the housing market is regularly published on the First American Economics Center and they can be found on Twitter at @mflemingecon and @odetakushi.

