Kelso Technologies Inc. KXI Suspension Development Project
VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BONHAM, Texas, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelso Technologies Inc. (“Kelso” or the “Company”), (TSX: KLS), (NYSE American: KIQ) wishes to provide a progress
report on the KXI Suspension Development Project (the “KXI project”) given the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on general business development ambitions and resources.
Kelso operates the KXI project through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary KIQ X Industries (“KIQ”). As part of a scheduled management succession plan in 2021 the Company has appointed Mr. Chris Stewart to act as the President of KIQ. As part of an orderly transition, Mr. Stewart replaces James R. Bond, who will remain as Chief Executive Officer of KIQ. Mr. Stewart will assume executive authority and responsibility for all aspects of the KXI project. Mr. Stewart has served as the General Manager of KIQ for several years and has been a key developer of the strategic business model for the KXI project.
The focus of KIQ is to develop advanced transportation technologies that provide for safer, more efficient and environmentally responsible wilderness operations. KXI is a new pioneer brand (WILDERTEC) initiated by Kelso to service the niche industry of wilderness transportation technologies. The Company’s goal is to utilize well established automotive engineering practices to solve the challenges of extreme wilderness terrain travel and create opportunities and efficiencies for both industry and public service customers.
The Company’s Phase-One “proof-of-concept” KXI (prototype) included inventor’s innovations, engineered production component parts, their fabrication tooling and installation of the mechanical KXI components on a light duty “host” vehicle. The prototype has been mostly completed, tested and performance requirements determined with design specifications still to be dimensioned in the areas of user interface and automation functions. Once completed these design advancements should ensure that KXI attains complete compliance with the Canadian Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards in the United States enabling initial commercial fleet sales viability.
