VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BONHAM, Texas, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelso Technologies Inc. (“Kelso” or the “Company”), (TSX: KLS), (NYSE American: KIQ) wishes to provide a progress report on the KXI Suspension Development Project (the “KXI project”) given the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on general business development ambitions and resources.



Kelso operates the KXI project through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary KIQ X Industries (“KIQ”). As part of a scheduled management succession plan in 2021 the Company has appointed Mr. Chris Stewart to act as the President of KIQ. As part of an orderly transition, Mr. Stewart replaces James R. Bond, who will remain as Chief Executive Officer of KIQ. Mr. Stewart will assume executive authority and responsibility for all aspects of the KXI project. Mr. Stewart has served as the General Manager of KIQ for several years and has been a key developer of the strategic business model for the KXI project.