 

Henry Schein Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. For the sixth consecutive year, Henry Schein has been designated one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. The Company joins the ranks of 767 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

(L to R) Top Row: Geoffrey Au, Renee Boyle-Gregorek, Karen Goody, Edward Garro, Dan LaRosa, Tyler Mengel. Middle Row: Brandon Lamar, Roussana Rodriguez, Kristopher Kern, Seema Bhansali, Carol Rodriguez-Bernier, Joanne Gianninoto. Bottom Row: David Brous, Ann Marie Gothard. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Team Schein is honored to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for our commitment to LGBTQ workplace equality,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “It is our mission at Henry Schein to promote an environment for our team members where diversity and inclusion thrives to best support the diversity of our customers, the patients they serve, and society at large. Our diversity is our strength, and each Team Schein Member brings unique perspectives and experiences that help ensure our best years are yet to come.”

Henry Schein’s commitment to LGBTQ equality in the workplace is best demonstrated by its employee resource group, PRIDE & ALLIES, which aims to enhance, foster, and preserve an inclusive environment where LGBTQ Team Schein Members are empowered to be their authentic selves and are valued for their diverse perspectives, which contribute to Henry Schein’s business success.

Throughout the year, PRIDE & ALLIES hosts multiple marketing, philanthropic, public support, and recruitment activities to foster engagement with Team Schein Members and LGBTQ community and professional organizations. These efforts include sponsoring a virtual 5K walk in celebration of Pride Month in June 2020, and participating in workplace forums to develop relationships with small, disadvantaged businesses, including but not limited to: veteran-owned, HUBZone, LGBTQ, and ethnic, minority, or women-owned small businesses.

