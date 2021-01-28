 

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for Calendar Year 2020

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) (the “Company”) today announced the 2020 tax treatment for the Company’s common stock distributions (CUSIP # 04013V-10-8).

Form 1099

               

Reference:

   

(Box
1a+2a)

   

Box 1a

 

Box 1b

 

Box 2a

 

Box 2b

 

Box 5

Record
Date

 

Payment
Date

 

Cash
Distribution
Per Share

 

Distribution
Allocable
to 2020

   

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividends

 

Taxable
Qualified
Dividends(1)

 

Total
Capital
Gain
Distribution

 

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain(2)

 

Section
199A
Dividends(1)

12/30/2019

 

1/15/2020

 

$0.3300

 

$0.0000

(3)

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

3/31/2020

 

4/15/2020

Wertpapier


