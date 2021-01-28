Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for Calendar Year 2020
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) (the “Company”) today announced the 2020 tax treatment for the Company’s common stock distributions (CUSIP # 04013V-10-8).
Form 1099
Reference:
(Box
1a+2a)
Box 1a
Box 1b
Box 2a
Box 2b
Box 5
Record
Date
Payment
Date
Cash
Distribution
Per Share
Distribution
Allocable
to 2020
Taxable
Ordinary
Dividends
Taxable
Qualified
Dividends(1)
Total
Capital
Gain
Distribution
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain(2)
Section
199A
Dividends(1)
12/30/2019
1/15/2020
$0.3300
$0.0000
(3)
$0.0000
$0.0000
$0.0000
$0.0000
$0.0000
3/31/2020
4/15/2020
