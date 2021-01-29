Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Concurrent with its mutual-to-stock conversion and as described in the prospectus for its initial public offering (“IPO”), the Company made a one-time donation of 7.5 million shares of common stock to the Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation (“EBCF”) at a total market value of $91.3 million. This contribution resulted in a net loss of $44.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, or $0.26 per share, compared to net income of $28.5 million reported for the prior quarter. Operating net income* was $31.6 million for the quarter, or $0.18 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $32.3 million reported for the prior quarter.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company,” or together with its affiliates and subsidiaries, “Eastern”) (NASDAQ Global Select Market: EBC), the stock holding company of Eastern Bank, today announced 2020 fourth quarter financial results and the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend.

“We are very pleased with our operating results for the fourth quarter as well as our dividend initiation, and thank our colleagues for their outstanding efforts,” said Bob Rivers, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. and Eastern Bank. “We are thrilled to have completed our stock offering and to be trading publicly, which are major steps forward in building upon our more than 202-year history of providing competitive financial products and services and an outstanding customer experience. As I reflect on the year, I’m especially proud of the 8,800 Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaling $1.1 billion that we delivered to businesses in need, the third most among lenders in Massachusetts. This is all being accomplished during the COVID-19 pandemic which has had, and continues to have, an adverse effect on our customers, colleagues and the markets in which we operate. We continue to carefully monitor and adapt to it, while keeping the safety and well-being of our colleagues and customers a priority.”

“The transformative, one-time donation of $91.3 million of stock to the Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation, a condition of the stock offering, positions our Foundation to continue to support the communities we serve and address society’s most vexing challenges in a meaningful way,” added Rivers.

The Company also announced the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share as part of its capital management strategy.

Rivers continued, “Given our Company’s current strength and our history of generating strong cash flows, we believe that we can both invest in the business and return capital to shareholders. Our initiation of a quarterly dividend demonstrates our confidence in our ability to drive growth and effectively deploy capital while delivering value to our shareholders.”

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net loss was $44.1 million, or $0.26 per share, for the fourth quarter due to the stock contribution to the EBCF.

Operating net income* was $31.6 million, or $0.18 per share, for the fourth quarter.

Book value and tangible book value per share* were $18.36 and $16.34, respectively, at December 31, 2020.

At December 31, 2020, $332.7 million in loan balances remained under modified payment terms due to the COVID-19 pandemic, down from $701.2 million at September 30, 2020. Provision for credit losses was $900 thousand in the fourth quarter compared to $700 thousand in the prior quarter.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets were $16.0 billion at December 31, 2020, representing an increase of $503.6 million or 3% from September 30, 2020.

Available-for-sale securities increased $976.2 million, or 44% on a consecutive quarter basis, to $3.2 billion, as excess liquidity was deployed into U.S. Agency securities. Cash and equivalents declined to $2.1 billion from $2.3 billion, a $274.0 million quarter over quarter decline.

Total loans were $9.7 billion, representing a decrease of $213.7 million or 2% from the prior quarter as paydowns outpaced new originations. The main contributing factor was the forgiveness or paydown of PPP loans which totaled $97.4 million for the fourth quarter, reducing total PPP loans to $1.0 billion.

Deposits totaled $12.2 billion representing a decrease of $1.2 billion, or 9%, from September 30, 2020. The decline in deposits resulted primarily from the use of funds on deposit by certain deposit holders to satisfy their stock subscription orders during the Company’s IPO in the fourth quarter.

Shareholders’ equity was $3.4 billion, representing an increase of $1.7 billion or 100% from the prior quarter. The increase was attributable to the capital raised during the Company’s mutual-to-stock conversion and IPO completed on October 14, 2020.

As previously disclosed, the Company converted its defined benefit plan to a cash balance defined benefit plan during the period which resulted in a $54.9 million after-tax increase to other comprehensive income and shareholders’ equity.

At December 31, 2020, book value per share was $18.36 and tangible book value per share* was $16.34. Please refer to Appendix H for a quarter over quarter comparison of equity accounts.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income was $103.6 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $98.7 million in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $4.9 million. Included in net interest income in the fourth quarter was a favorable $3.8 million nonrecurring item. Also included in net interest income was $4.1 million and $6.1 million of SBA PPP fee accretion net of deferred cost amortization in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. The increase in PPP fee recognition on a consecutive quarter basis was attributable to an increase in PPP loan forgiveness rates in the fourth quarter. Between September 30 and December 31, 2020, $97.4 million in PPP loans were forgiven through the SBA or otherwise paid down.

The net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis* was 2.84% for the fourth quarter, representing a 20 basis points decrease from the prior quarter primarily due to the Company’s excess liquidity.

Please refer to Appendix E for a four-quarter trend analysis of the adjusted core margin*.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income was $49.6 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $47.7 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $1.9 million.

Insurance commissions increased $0.6 million to $22.4 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $21.9 million in the prior quarter and included a $1.2 million nonrecurring item.

Service charges on deposit accounts increased $1.0 million on a consecutive quarter basis to $6.0 million, primarily driven by higher account analysis service charges.

Loan-level interest rate swap revenue was $2.5 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.3 million in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $1.2 million primarily driven by an increase in the fair value of these interest rate swap transactions.

Income on securities held in rabbi trust accounts was $5.5 million in the fourth quarter compared to $3.8 million in the prior quarter, an increase of $1.7 million as strong equity market gains continued in the fourth quarter.

Mortgage origination activity was strong in the fourth quarter with the gain on sale of loans totaling $3.3 million, up $1.1 million from the prior quarter. This was mostly offset by a $3.1 million reduction in the gain/loss on commitments to sell mortgage loans which is recorded in other income.

Please refer to Appendix B for a reconciliation of operating revenues and expenses.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense was $199.2 million for the fourth quarter representing an increase of $89.4 million, or 81%, from the prior quarter noninterest expense of $109.8 million. Fourth quarter noninterest expense included costs associated with the Company’s mutual-to-stock conversion. Excluding expenses related to the mutual-to-stock conversion and certain other non-operating items, noninterest expense on an operating basis* for the third and fourth quarters was $100.8 million and $101.8 million, respectively.

Charitable contributions expense in the fourth quarter included $91.3 million in expense from the donation of shares of the Company to the EBCF in connection with the Company’s mutual-to-stock conversion and IPO. The Company established a $12.0 million deferred tax valuation allowance in connection with the contribution.

Salaries and benefits were $70.3 million in the fourth quarter, representing an increase of $3.7 million from the prior quarter primarily due to employee stock ownership plan (“ESOP”) contribution expense of $2.4 million and higher defined contribution supplemental employee retirement plan expense associated with the mark-to-market increase in rabbi trust accounts of $1.4 million noted above.

Other noninterest expense declined from $12.6 million in the prior quarter to $6.2 million in the fourth quarter, a decline of $6.4 million. The Company recorded impairment charges on tax credit investments of $7.6 million and $3.2 million in the third and fourth quarter, respectively. Included in other noninterest expense are components of the Company’s pension expense which were $1.3 million lower in the fourth quarter compared to the prior quarter. However, this was offset by an increase in pension service cost which is included in salary and benefit expense.

Please refer to Appendix B for a reconciliation of operating revenues and expenses.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses was $113.0 million at December 31, 2020, or 1.16% of total loans, compared to $115.4 million or 1.16% of total loans at September 30, 2020. The Company recorded a fourth quarter provision for credit losses of $0.9 million, compared to $0.7 million in the prior quarter. The Company followed the incurred loss allowance GAAP accounting model at December 31, 2020 and all preceding periods.

Non-performing loans totaled $43.3 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $44.8 million at the end of the prior quarter. The consecutive quarter decline was driven by reduction in nonperforming residential mortgage loans of $0.7 million, a reduction in nonperforming consumer loans of $0.6 million, and a reduction in nonperforming commercial loans of $0.3 million. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded total net charge-offs of $3.3 million, or 0.13% of average total loans on an annualized basis compared to $1.9 million and 0.08% in the prior quarter, respectively.

Through June 30, 2020, approximately $946.0 million of loans had been modified due to COVID-19. Loans were modified on full or partial payment deferral pursuant to the criteria established in federal requirements for COVID-19-related loan relief. Most modifications were for a term of six months. At December 31, 2020, approximately $332.7 million in COVID-19 modified loans remained under modified payment terms, down from $701.2 million at September 30, 2020.

Please refer to Appendix F and Appendix G for detail on the Company’s lending exposure to industries which management believes are most likely to experience adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a detailed breakout on COVID-19 related loan modifications.

DIVIDEND INITIATED

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share, payable on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 3, 2021. The Company expects to continue paying quarterly dividends, the declaration, timing and amounts of which remain subject to the discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The Company’s Board of Directors has set the date and time for its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders to be 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 17, 2021. The annual meeting will be held at the Company’s offices at 265 Franklin Street, Boston, Massachusetts and over the Internet in a virtual meeting format. The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting will be Monday, March 12, 2021. Shareholders of record will receive additional details and instructions for meeting participation in the proxy materials that will be made available to them in early April.

ABOUT EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: EBC) is the stock holding company for Eastern Bank. Founded in 1818, Boston-based Eastern Bank has more than 110 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and as of December 31, 2020, Eastern Bank had approximately $16.0 billion in total assets. Eastern provides banking, investment and insurance products and services for consumers and businesses of all sizes, including through its Eastern Wealth Management division and its Eastern Insurance Group subsidiary. Eastern takes pride in its outspoken advocacy and community support that has exceeded $140 million in charitable giving since 1999. An inclusive company, Eastern employs 1,800+ deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues, and communities. For investor information, visit investor.easternbank.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

*Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release.

A non-GAAP financial measure is defined as a numerical measure of the Company’s historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes (or includes) amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding (or including) amounts that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) in the Company’s statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements).

The Company presents non-GAAP financial measures, which management uses to evaluate the Company’s performance, and which exclude the effects of certain transactions that management believes are unrelated to its core business and are therefore not necessarily indicative of its current performance or financial position. Management believes excluding these items facilitates greater visibility for investors into the Company’s core businesses as well as underlying trends that may, to some extent, be obscured by inclusion of such items in the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

There are items in the Company’s financial statements that impact its financial results, but which management believes are unrelated to the Company’s core business. Accordingly, the Company presents noninterest income on an operating basis, total operating revenue, noninterest expense on an operating basis, operating net income, operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average shareholders’ equity, the operating efficiency ratio, and the ratio of noninterest income to total revenue on an operating basis. Each of these figures excludes the impact of such applicable items because management believes such exclusion can provide greater visibility into the Company’s core business and underlying trends. Such items that management does not consider to be core to the Company’s business include (i) income and expenses from investments held in rabbi trusts, (ii) gains and losses on sales of securities available for sale, net, (iii) gains and losses on the sale of other assets, (iv) rabbi trust employee benefits, (v) impairment charges on tax credit investments and associated tax credit benefits, (vi) expenses indirectly associated with the Company’s IPO, (vii) other real estate owned gains, (viii) merger and acquisition expenses, and (ix) the stock donation to the EBCF in connection with the Company’s mutual-to-stock conversion and IPO. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total noninterest expense because it contains expense components, such as expense associated with rabbi trust accounts, which is market-driven, over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly a reconciliation of the Company’s outlook for its noninterest expense on an operating basis to an outlook for total noninterest expense cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

Management also presents the Company’s core net interest margin which excludes the impact of items management determines as being one-time in nature or not indicative of its core operating results. Such items include the impact of excess liquidity in the form of excess cash volume, PPP loans originated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and material purchase accounting adjustments. Similarly, management presents certain asset quality metrics excluding PPP loans which it does not consider to be part of the Company’s core portfolios. These metrics include the ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans excluding PPP loans, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans excluding PPP loans, and the ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average total loans excluding PPP loans. The Company anticipates that the vast majority of its PPP loans outstanding at December 31, 2020 will be forgiven during 2021, and to the extent not forgiven, a PPP loan is intended to be 100% guaranteed by the SBA.

Management also presents tangible assets, tangible shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, and the ratio of tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets, each of which excludes the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets, as management believes these financial measures provide investors with the ability to further assess the Company’s performance, identify trends in its core business and provide a comparison of its capital adequacy to other companies. The Company included the tangible ratios because management believes that investors may find it useful to have access to the same analytical tools used by management to assess performance and identify trends.

These non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should not be considered an alternative or substitute for financial results or measures determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indication of the Company’s cash flows from operating activities, a measure of its liquidity position or an indication of funds available for its cash needs. An item which management considers to be non-core and excludes when computing these non-GAAP measures can be of substantial importance to the Company’s results for any particular period. In addition, management’s methodology for calculating non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the methodologies employed by other banking companies to calculate the same or similar performance measures, and accordingly, the Company’s reported non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to the same or similar performance measures reported by other banking companies. Please refer to Appendices A-E for a reconciliations of the Company's GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures in this press release.

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Certain information in this release is presented as reviewed by the Company’s management and includes information derived from the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Income, non-GAAP financial measures, and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

As of and for the three months ended (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Earnings data Net interest income $ 103,608 $ 98,742 $ 98,755 $ 100,146 $ 100,921 Noninterest income 49,638 47,709 47,657 33,369 47,277 Total revenue 153,246 146,451 146,412 133,515 148,198 Noninterest expense 199,169 109,817 100,765 95,172 105,619 Pre-tax, pre-provision (loss) income (45,923 ) 36,634 45,647 38,343 42,579 Provision for credit losses 900 700 8,600 28,600 1,800 Pre-tax (loss) income (46,823 ) 35,934 37,047 9,743 40,779 Net (loss) income (44,062 ) 28,505 29,850 8,445 31,238 Operating net income (non-GAAP) 31,612 32,322 27,301 10,858 29,878 Per-share data (Loss) earnings per share $ (0.26 ) n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Operating earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.18 n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Book value per share $ 18.36 n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 16.34 n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Profitability Return on average assets (1) (1.11 ) % 0.80 % 0.88 % 0.29 % 1.08 % Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1) 0.79 % 0.90 % 0.81 % 0.38 % 1.03 % Return on average shareholders' equity (1) (5.61 ) % 6.65 % 7.11 % 2.08 % 7.69 % Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (1) 4.02 % 7.54 % 6.51 % 2.67 % 7.35 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 2.84 % 3.04 % 3.23 % 3.80 % 3.83 % Cost of deposits 0.03 % 0.06 % 0.11 % 0.23 % 0.26 % Fee income ratio 32.39 % 32.58 % 32.55 % 24.99 % 31.90 % Efficiency ratio 129.97 % 74.99 % 68.82 % 71.28 % 71.27 % Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 68.33 % 69.95 % 68.90 % 69.54 % 71.10 % Balance Sheet (end of period) Total assets $ 15,964,190 $ 15,460,594 $ 13,996,523 $ 12,343,754 $ 11,628,775 Total loans (2) 9,706,989 9,911,494 9,979,616 9,080,743 8,981,481 Total deposits 12,155,784 13,332,585 11,846,765 10,309,011 9,551,392 Total loans / total deposits 79.85 % 74.34 % 84.24 % 88.09 % 94.03 % PPP loans (2) $ 1,007,487 $ 1,098,883 $ 1,072,312 $ — $ — Asset quality Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) $ 113,031 $ 115,432 $ 116,636 $ 109,138 $ 82,297 ALLL / total nonperforming loans (NPLs) 261.33 % 257.47 % 210.55 % 222.34 % 188.00 % Total NPLs / total loans 0.45 % 0.45 % 0.56 % 0.54 % 0.49 % Total NPLs / total loans (excl. PPP loans) (non-GAAP) 0.50 % 0.51 % 0.62 % 0.54 % 0.49 % Net charge-offs (NCOs) / average total loans (1) 0.13 % 0.08 % 0.04 % 0.08 % 0.11 % NCOs / average total loans (excl. PPP loans) (non-GAAP) (1) 0.15 % 0.09 % 0.05 % 0.08 % 0.11 % Remaining COVID-19 loan modifications (3) $ 332,682 $ 701,227 $ 945,995 $ — $ — Capital adequacy Shareholders' equity / assets 21.47 % 11.08 % 12.10 % 13.47 % 13.76 % Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP) 19.58 % 8.87 % 9.67 % 10.74 % 10.86 % (1) Presented on an annualized basis. (2) Includes unamortized premiums, net of unearned discounts and deferred fees. (3) See Appendix G: COVID-19 Related Loan Modifications

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of Dec 31, 2020 change from (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 ASSETS △ $ △ % △ $ △ % Cash and due from banks $ 116,591 $ 69,051 $ 135,503 47,540 69 % (18,912 ) (14 ) % Short-term investments 1,937,479 2,259,033 227,099 (321,554 ) (14 ) % 1,710,380 753 % Cash and cash equivalents 2,054,070 2,328,084 362,602 (274,014 ) (12 ) % 1,691,468 466 % Securities held for trading — — 961 — — % (961 ) (100 ) % Available for sale securities 3,183,861 2,207,672 1,508,236 976,189 44 % 1,675,625 111 % Total securities 3,183,861 2,207,672 1,509,197 976,189 44 % 1,674,664 111 % Loans held for sale 1,140 4,649 26 (3,509 ) (75 ) % 1,114 4285 % Loans: Commercial and industrial 1,995,016 2,177,216 1,642,184 (182,200 ) (8 ) % 352,832 21 % Commercial real estate 3,573,630 3,652,312 3,535,441 (78,682 ) (2 ) % 38,189 1 % Commercial construction 305,708 297,508 273,774 8,200 3 % 31,934 12 % Business banking 1,339,164 1,251,573 771,498 87,591 7 % 567,666 74 % Total commercial loans 7,213,518 7,378,609 6,222,897 (165,091 ) (2 ) % 990,621 16 % Residential real estate 1,370,957 1,373,237 1,428,630 (2,280 ) — % (57,673 ) (4 ) % Consumer home equity 868,270 890,771 933,088 (22,501 ) (3 ) % (64,818 ) (7 ) % Other consumer 277,780 301,624 402,431 (23,844 ) (8 ) % (124,651 ) (31 ) % Total Loans 9,730,525 9,944,241 8,987,046 (213,716 ) (2 ) % 743,479 8 % Allowance for loan losses (113,031 ) (115,432 ) (82,297 ) 2,401 (2 ) % (30,734 ) 37 % Unamortized prem./disc. and def. fees (23,536 ) (32,747 ) (5,565 ) 9,211 (28 ) % (17,971 ) 323 % Net Loans 9,593,958 9,796,062 8,899,184 (202,104 ) (2 ) % 694,774 8 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 8,805 8,805 9,027 — — % (222 ) (2 ) % Premises and equipment 49,398 50,539 57,453 (1,141 ) (2 ) % (8,055 ) (14 ) % Bank-owned life insurance 78,561 78,058 77,546 503 1 % 1,015 1 % Goodwill and other intangibles, net 376,534 375,632 377,734 902 — % (1,200 ) — % Deferred income taxes, net 13,229 19,925 28,207 (6,696 ) (34 ) % (14,978 ) (53 ) % Prepaid expenses 148,680 92,473 61,336 56,207 61 % 87,344 142 % Other assets 455,954 498,695 246,463 (42,741 ) (9 ) % 209,491 85 % Total Assets 15,964,190 15,460,594 11,628,775 503,596 3 % 4,335,415 37 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand 4,910,794 6,312,479 3,517,447 (1,401,685 ) (22 ) % 1,393,347 40 % Interest checking accounts 2,380,497 2,207,266 1,814,327 173,231 8 % 566,170 31 % Savings accounts 1,256,736 1,217,898 971,119 38,838 3 % 285,617 29 % Money market investment 3,348,898 3,315,198 2,919,360 33,700 1 % 429,538 15 % Certificate of deposits 258,859 279,744 329,139 (20,885 ) (7 ) % (70,280 ) (21 ) % Total deposits 12,155,784 13,332,585 9,551,392 (1,176,801 ) (9 ) % 2,604,392 27 % Borrowed funds: Federal funds purchased — — 201,082 — — % (201,082 ) (100 ) % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 14,624 14,773 18,964 (149 ) (1 ) % (4,340 ) (23 ) % Escrow deposits of borrowers 13,425 14,664 15,349 (1,239 ) (8 ) % (1,924 ) (13 ) % Total borrowed funds 28,049 29,437 235,395 (1,388 ) (5 ) % (207,346 ) (88 ) % Other liabilities 352,305 385,200 241,835 (32,895 ) (9 ) % 110,470 46 % Total Liabilities 12,536,138 13,747,222 10,028,622 (1,211,084 ) (9 ) % 2,507,516 25 % Shareholders' equity: Common stock 1,868 — — 1,868 — % 1,868 — % Additional paid-in capital 1,854,068 — — 1,854,068 — % 1,854,068 — % Unallocated ESOP common stock (147,725 ) — — (147,725 ) — % (147,725 ) — % Retained earnings 1,665,607 1,709,669 1,644,000 (44,062 ) (3 ) % 21,607 1 % Accumulated other comprehensive income

(AOCI), net of tax 54,234 3,703 (43,847 ) 50,531 1365 % 98,081 (224 ) % Total shareholders' equity 3,428,052 1,713,372 1,600,153 1,714,680 100 % 1,827,899 114 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 15,964,190 15,460,594 11,628,775 503,596 3 % 4,335,415 37 %

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three months ended Three months ended Dec 31, 2020 change from

three months ended (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share data) Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Interest and dividend income: △ $ △ % △ $ △ % Interest and fees on loans $ 93,767 $ 90,704 $ 97,364 3,063 3 % (3,597 ) (4 ) % Taxable interest and dividends on available for sale securities 8,493 7,554 7,932 939 12 % 561 7 % Non-taxable interest and dividends on available for sale securities 1,879 1,883 1,951 (4 ) — % (72 ) (4 ) % Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 584 372 720 212 57 % (136 ) (19 ) % Interest and dividends on trading securities — — 6 — — % (6 ) (100 ) % Total interest and dividend income 104,723 100,513 107,973 4,210 4 % (3,250 ) (3 ) % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 1,070 1,727 6,115 (657 ) (38 ) % (5,045 ) (83 ) % Interest on borrowings 45 44 937 1 2 % (892 ) (95 ) % Total interest expense 1,115 1,771 7,052 (656 ) (37 ) % (5,937 ) (84 ) % Net interest income 103,608 98,742 100,921 4,866 5 % 2,687 3 % Provision for allowance for credit losses 900 700 1,800 200 29 % (900 ) (50 ) % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 102,708 98,042 99,121 4,666 5 % 3,587 4 % Noninterest income: Insurance commissions 22,437 21,884 20,168 553 3 % 2,269 11 % Service charges on deposit accounts 6,046 5,052 6,853 994 20 % (807 ) (12 ) % Trust and investment advisory fees 5,502 5,311 5,058 191 4 % 444 9 % Debit card processing fees 2,749 2,721 2,666 28 1 % 83 3 % Interest rate swap income (losses) 2,538 1,319 4,691 1,219 92 % (2,153 ) (46 ) % Income (losses) from investments held in rabbi trusts 5,535 3,800 3,164 1,735 46 % 2,371 75 % (Losses) gains on trading securities, net (1 ) — — (1 ) — % (1 ) — % Gains on sales of mortgage loans held for sale, net 3,334 2,219 342 1,115 50 % 2,992 875 % Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net 3 — — 3 — % 3 — % Other 1,495 5,403 4,335 (3,908 ) (72 ) % (2,840 ) (66 ) % Total noninterest income 49,638 47,709 47,277 1,929 4 % 2,361 5 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 70,310 66,593 61,317 3,717 6 % 8,993 15 % Office occupancy and equipment 8,198 8,294 10,592 (96 ) (1 ) % (2,394 ) (23 ) % Data processing 11,354 11,721 12,806 (367 ) (3 ) % (1,452 ) (11 ) % Professional services 5,307 5,510 4,750 (203 ) (4 ) % 557 12 % Charitable contributions 91,288 — 3,040 91,288 — % 88,248 2903 % Marketing 2,823 1,943 3,266 880 45 % (443 ) (14 ) % Loan expenses 2,025 1,554 1,436 471 30 % 589 41 % FDIC insurance 946 938 78 8 1 % 868 1113 % Amortization of intangible assets 755 699 885 56 8 % (130 ) (15 ) % Other 6,163 12,565 7,449 (6,402 ) (51 ) % (1,286 ) (17 ) % Total noninterest expense 199,169 109,817 105,619 89,352 81 % 93,550 89 % (Loss) Income before income tax (benefit) expense (46,823 ) 35,934 40,779 (82,757 ) (230 ) % (87,602 ) (215 ) % Income tax (benefit) expense (2,761 ) 7,429 9,541 (10,190 ) (137 ) % (12,302 ) (129 ) % Net (loss) income (44,062 ) 28,505 31,238 (72,567 ) (255 ) % (75,300 ) (241 ) % Share data: Weighted average common shares outstanding 171,812,535 n.a. n.a. (Loss) earnings per share $ (0.26 ) n.a. n.a.

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Twelve months ended (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share data) Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Change Interest and dividend income: △ $ △ % Interest and fees on loans $ 372,152 $ 402,092 (29,940 ) (7 ) % Taxable interest and dividends on available for sale securities 31,825 31,400 425 1 % Non-taxable interest and dividends on available for sale securities 7,588 8,306 (718 ) (9 ) % Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 1,757 2,977 (1,220 ) (41 ) % Interest and dividends on trading securities 6 242 (236 ) (98 ) % Total interest and dividend income 413,328 445,017 (31,689 ) (7 ) % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 11,315 27,301 (15,986 ) (59 ) % Interest on borrowings 762 6,452 (5,690 ) (88 ) % Total interest expense 12,077 33,753 (21,676 ) (64 ) % Net interest income 401,251 411,264 (10,013 ) (2 ) % Provision for allowance for credit losses 38,800 6,300 32,500 516 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 362,451 404,964 (42,513 ) (10 ) % Noninterest income: Insurance commissions 94,495 90,587 3,908 4 % Service charges on deposit accounts 21,560 27,043 (5,483 ) (20 ) % Trust and investment advisory fees 21,102 19,653 1,449 7 % Debit card processing fees 10,277 10,452 (175 ) (2 ) % Interest rate swap (losses) income (1,381 ) 4,362 (5,743 ) (132 ) % Income from investments held in rabbi trusts 10,337 9,866 471 5 % (Losses) gains on trading securities, net (4 ) 1,297 (1,301 ) (100 ) % Gains on sales of mortgage loans held for sale, net 7,066 795 6,271 789 % Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net 288 2,016 (1,728 ) (86 ) % Other 14,633 16,228 (1,595 ) (10 ) % Total noninterest income 178,373 182,299 (3,926 ) (2 ) % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 261,827 252,238 9,589 4 % Office occupancy and equipment 33,796 36,458 (2,662 ) (7 ) % Data processing 45,259 45,939 (680 ) (1 ) % Professional services 18,902 15,958 2,944 18 % Charitable contributions 95,272 12,905 82,367 638 % Marketing 8,879 9,619 (740 ) (8 ) % Loan expenses 6,727 4,593 2,134 46 % FDIC insurance 3,734 1,878 1,856 99 % Amortization of intangible assets 2,857 3,542 (685 ) (19 ) % Other 27,670 29,554 (1,884 ) (6 ) % Total noninterest expense 504,923 412,684 92,239 22 % Income before income tax expense 35,901 174,579 (138,678 ) (79 ) % Income tax expense 13,163 39,481 (26,318 ) (67 ) % Net income 22,738 135,098 (112,360 ) (83 ) % Share data: Weighted average common shares outstanding 171,812,535 n.a. Earnings per share $ 0.13 n.a.

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN As of and for the three months ended Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 (Unaudited, dollars in

thousands) Avg.

Balance Interest Yield /

Cost (5) Avg.

Balance Interest Yield /

Cost (5) Avg.

Balance Interest Yield /

Cost (5) Interest-earning assets: Loans (1): Commercial $ 7,265,156 $ 73,289 4.01 % $ 7,314,805 $ 69,127 3.76 % $ 6,179,761 $ 70,751 4.54 % Residential 1,367,073 11,641 3.39 % 1,390,719 12,269 3.51 % 1,438,677 13,368 3.69 % Consumer 1,164,468 9,621 3.29 % 1,209,340 10,091 3.32 % 1,360,677 14,021 4.09 % Total loans 9,796,697 94,551 3.84 % 9,914,864 91,487 3.67 % 8,979,115 98,140 4.34 % Investment securities 2,627,679 10,945 1.66 % 1,712,928 10,007 2.32 % 1,455,386 10,482 2.86 % Cash and other short-term

investments 2,291,118 584 0.10 % 1,462,047 372 0.10 % 173,906 720 1.64 % Total interest earning

assets 14,715,494 106,080 2.87 % 13,089,839 101,866 3.10 % 10,608,407 109,342 4.09 % Non-interest-earning assets 1,123,550 1,139,440 897,539 Total assets $ 15,839,044 $ 14,229,279 $ 11,505,946 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Savings $ 1,232,669 $ 62 0.02 % $ 1,187,083 $ 62 0.02 % $ 970,019 $ 53 0.02 % Interest checking 2,282,786 232 0.04 % 2,307,972 334 0.06 % 1,722,176 727 0.17 % Money market 3,362,335 609 0.07 % 3,311,847 1,051 0.13 % 2,941,944 4,655 0.63 % Time deposits 267,378 167 0.25 % 294,025 280 0.38 % 326,741 680 0.83 % Total interest-bearing

deposits 7,145,168 1,070 0.06 % 7,100,927 1,727 0.10 % 5,960,880 6,115 0.41 % Borrowings 25,529 45 0.70 % 25,478 44 0.69 % 231,668 937 1.60 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities 7,170,697 1,115 0.06 % 7,126,405 1,771 0.10 % 6,192,548 7,052 0.45 % Demand deposit accounts 5,167,221 5,034,474 3,474,922 Other non-interest-bearing

liabilities 376,197 362,073 226,909 Total liabilities 12,714,115 12,522,952 9,894,379 Shareholders' equity 3,124,929 1,706,327 1,611,567 Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity $ 15,839,044 $ 14,229,279 $ 11,505,946 Net interest income - FTE $ 104,965 $ 100,095 $ 102,290 Net interest rate spread (2) 2.81 % 3.00 % 3.64 % Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 7,544,797 $ 5,963,434 $ 4,415,859 Net interest margin - FTE (4) 2.84 % 3.04 % 3.83 % (1) Non-accrual loans are included in Loans. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (5) Presented on an annualized basis.

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN As of and for twelve months ended Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 (Unaudited, dollars in

thousands) Avg. Balance Interest Yield /

Cost Avg. Balance Interest Yield /

Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans (1): Commercial $ 7,014,044 $ 281,816 4.02 % $ 6,089,410 $ 291,055 4.78 % Residential 1,400,907 49,767 3.55 % 1,439,845 53,736 3.73 % Consumer 1,236,893 43,729 3.54 % 1,419,692 60,009 4.23 % Total loans 9,651,844 375,312 3.89 % 8,948,947 404,800 4.52 % Investment securities 1,826,121 41,730 2.29 % 1,435,719 42,494 2.96 % Cash and other short-term

investments 1,288,714 1,758 0.14 % 144,856 2,977 2.06 % Total interest earning

assets 12,766,679 418,800 3.28 % 10,529,522 450,271 4.28 % Non-interest-earning assets 1,097,064 874,588 Total assets $ 13,863,743 $ 11,404,110 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Savings $ 1,123,584 $ 242 0.02 % $ 991,244 $ 210 0.02 % Interest checking 2,227,185 2,033 0.09 % 1,842,993 3,947 0.21 % Money market 3,212,752 7,492 0.23 % 2,769,934 19,150 0.69 % Time deposits 300,381 1,548 0.52 % 392,035 3,994 1.02 % Total interest-bearing

deposits 6,863,902 11,315 0.16 % 5,996,206 27,301 0.46 % Borrowings 72,101 762 1.06 % 291,413 6,452 2.21 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities 6,936,003 12,077 0.17 % 6,287,619 33,753 0.54 % Demand deposit accounts 4,535,066 3,369,375 Other non-interest-bearing

liabilities 352,518 203,925 Total liabilities 11,823,587 9,860,919 Shareholders' equity 2,040,156 1,543,191 Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity $ 13,863,743 $ 11,404,110 Net interest income - FTE $ 406,723 $ 416,518 Net interest rate spread (2) 3.11 % 3.74 % Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 5,830,676 $ 4,241,903 Net interest margin - FTE (4) 3.19 % 3.96 % (1) Non-accrual loans are included in Loans. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ASSET QUALITY - NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (1) As of Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Non-accrual loans: Commercial $ 30,059 $ 28,968 $ 31,273 $ 38,054 $ 34,093 Residential 6,815 7,419 11,693 5,594 5,598 Consumer 4,131 4,727 9,374 4,085 2,760 Total non-accrual loans 41,005 41,114 52,340 47,733 42,451 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Commercial 1,959 3,384 2,802 1,345 1,315 Residential 279 326 244 — — Consumer 9 9 9 9 9 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 2,247 3,719 3,055 1,354 1,324 Total non-performing loans 43,252 44,833 55,395 49,087 43,775 Other real estate owned — 40 40 40 — Other non-performing assets: — — — — — Total non-performing assets $ 43,252 $ 44,873 $ 55,435 $ 49,127 $ 43,775 Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 41,095 $ 39,881 $ 40,691 $ 41,880 $ 48,623 Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.45 % 0.45 % 0.56 % 0.54 % 0.49 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.27 % 0.29 % 0.40 % 0.40 % 0.38 % (1) Non-performing assets are comprised of nonperforming loans (“NPLs”), other real estate owned (“OREO”) and non-performing securities. NPLs consist of non-accrual loans and loans that are more than 90 days past due but still accruing interest. OREO consists of real estate properties, which primarily serve as collateral to secure the Company’s loans, that it controls due to foreclosure. These properties are recorded at the lower of cost or fair value less estimated costs to sell on the date the Company obtains control.

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ASSET QUALITY - PROVISION, ALLOWANCE, AND NET CHARGE OFFS Three months ended Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average total loans $ 9,796,697 $ 9,914,731 $ 9,875,110 $ 9,016,223 $ 8,979,115 Allowance for loan losses, beginning of the period $ 115,432 $ 116,636 $ 109,138 $ 82,297 $ 83,022 Charged-off loans: Commercial and industrial 1,603 140 27 — 851 Commercial real estate — — 24 — — Commercial construction — — — — — Business banking 1,433 1,179 1,198 1,337 1,534 Residential real estate — — — — — Consumer home equity 79 22 — 473 14 Other consumer 713 1,077 15 533 541 Total charged-off loans 3,828 2,418 1,264 2,343 2,940 Recoveries on loans previously charged-off: Commercial and industrial 92 306 58 322 210 Commercial real estate 220 4 5 1 2 Commercial construction — — — — — Business banking 47 91 27 127 112 Residential real estate 9 43 13 60 17 Consumer home equity 100 31 8 14 8 Other consumer 59 39 51 60 66 Total recoveries 527 514 162 584 415 Net loans charged-off (recoveries): Commercial and industrial 1,511 (166 ) (31 ) (322 ) 641 Commercial real estate (220 ) (4 ) 19 (1 ) (2 ) Commercial construction — — — — — Business banking 1,386 1,088 1,171 1,210 1,422 Residential real estate (9 ) (43 ) (13 ) (60 ) (17 ) Consumer home equity (21 ) (9 ) (8 ) 459 6 Other consumer 654 1,038 (36 ) 473 475 Total net loans charged-off 3,301 1,904 1,102 1,759 2,525 Provision for loan losses 900 700 8,600 28,600 1,800 Total allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 113,031 $ 115,432 $ 116,636 $ 109,138 $ 82,297 Net charge-offs to average total loans outstanding during this

period (1) 0.13 % 0.08 % 0.04 % 0.08 % 0.11 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans 1.16 % 1.16 % 1.17 % 1.20 % 0.92 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 261.33 % 257.47 % 210.55 % 222.34 % 188.00 % (1) Presented on an annualized basis.

APPENDIX A: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Earnings Metrics

For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Three Months Ended (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share data) Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Net income (GAAP) $ (44,062 ) $ 28,505 $ 29,850 $ 8,445 $ 31,238 Add: Noninterest income components: (Income) loss from investments held in rabbi trusts (5,535 ) (3,800 ) (7,745 ) 6,743 (3,164 ) (Gain) loss on sales of securities available for sale, net (3 ) — (163 ) (122 ) — (Gain) loss on sale of other assets (49 ) 71 27 (29 ) (29 ) Noninterest expense components: Rabbi trust employee benefit expense (income) 2,838 1,445 3,985 (3,479 ) 1,554 Impairment charge on tax credit investments 3,189 7,590 — — — Indirect initial public offering costs (1) — 549 380 270 — (Gain) loss on sale of other real estate owned (61 ) (546 ) — — — Merger and acquisition expenses 90 — — — — Stock donation to the Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation 91,287 — — — — Total impact of non-GAAP

adjustments 91,756 5,309 (3,516 ) 3,383 (1,639 ) Less net tax benefit (expense) associated with non-GAAP adjustment (2) 16,082 1,492 (967 ) 970 (279 ) Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax $ 75,674 $ 3,817 $ (2,549 ) $ 2,413 $ (1,360 ) Operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 31,612 $ 32,322 $ 27,301 $ 10,858 $ 29,878 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 171,812,535 — — — — Diluted 171,812,535 — — — — (Loss) earnings per share, basic $ (0.26 ) n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. (Loss) earnings per share, diluted $ (0.26 ) n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.18 n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.18 n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Return on average assets (3) (1.11 ) % 0.80 % 0.88 % 0.29 % 1.08 % Add: (Income) loss from investments held in rabbi trusts (3) (0.14 )% (0.11 )% (0.23 )% 0.23 % (0.11 )% (Gain) loss on sales of securities available for sale, net (3) — % — % — % — % — % (Gain) loss on sale of other assets (3) — % — % — % — % — % Rabbi trust employee benefit expense (income) (3) 0.07 % 0.04 % 0.12 % (0.12 )% 0.05 % Impairment charge on tax credit investments (3) 0.08 % 0.21 % — % — % — % Indirect initial public offering costs (1) (3) — % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 % — % (Gain) loss on sale of other real estate owned (3) — % (0.02 )% — % — % — % Merger and acquisition expenses (3) — % — % — % — % — % Stock donation to the EBCF (3) 2.29 % — % — % — % — % Less net tax benefit (expense) associated with non-GAAP

adjustment (2) (3) 0.40 % 0.04 % (0.03 )% 0.03 % (0.01 )% Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP) (3) 0.79 % 0.90 % 0.81 % 0.38 % 1.03 % Return on average shareholders' equity (3) (5.61 ) % 6.65 % 7.11 % 2.08 % 7.69 % Add: (Income) loss from investments held in rabbi trusts (3) (0.70 )% (0.89 )% (1.84 )% 1.66 % (0.78 )% (Gain) loss on sales of securities available for sale, net (3) — % — % (0.04 )% (0.03 )% — % (Gain) loss on sale of other assets (3) (0.01 )% 0.02 % 0.01 % (0.01 )% (0.01 )% Rabbi trust employee benefit expense (income) (3) 0.36 % 0.34 % 0.95 % (0.86 )% 0.38 % Impairment charge on tax credit investments (3) 0.41 % 1.77 % — % — % — % Indirect initial public offering costs (1) (3) — % 0.13 % 0.09 % 0.07 % — % (Gain) loss on sale of other real estate owned (3) (0.01 )% (0.13 )% — % — % — % Merger and acquisition expenses (3) — % — % — % — % — % Stock donation to the EBCF (3) 11.62 % — % — % — % — % Less net tax benefit (expense) associated with non-GAAP

adjustment (2) (3) 2.05 % 0.35 % (0.23 )% 0.24 % (0.07 )% Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (3) 4.02 % 7.54 % 6.51 % 2.67 % 7.35 %

(1) Reflects costs associated with the Company's initial public offering that are indirectly related to the offering and were not recorded as a reduction of capital. (2) The net tax benefit (expense) associated with these items is determined by assessing whether each item is included or excluded from net taxable income and applying the Company's combined statutory tax rate only to those items included in net taxable income. Additionally, the net tax benefit (expense) for the impairment charge of tax credit investment includes associated tax credit benefits. (3) Ratios have been annualized.

APPENDIX B: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Revenues and Expenses

For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."