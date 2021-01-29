AMG to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 8, 2021

Conference Call Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) will report financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Monday, February 8, 2021. A conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day.



In addition to quarterly results, the conference call may include discussion of management’s expectations of future financial and operating results. Jay C. Horgen, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas M. Wojcik, Chief Financial Officer, will host the session.

Parties interested in listening to the conference call should dial 1-877-407-8291 (U.S. calls) or 1-201-689-8345 (non-U.S. calls) shortly before the call begins.