Vornado Announces Certain Items to be Included in its Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) today announced that its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 will include the items listed in
the table below, resulting in a decrease in net income attributable to common shareholders ("net income") of $1.10 per diluted share and an increase in FFO attributable to common shareholders plus
assumed conversions ("FFO") of $0.06 per diluted share.
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts, all at share)
|For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
|Net Income
|FFO
|Amount
|Per Share
|Amount
|Per Share
|(Loss) income:
|Real estate impairment losses (primarily wholly owned retail assets)
|$
|(236,286
|)
|$
|(1.16
|)
|$
|—
|$
|—
|After-tax net gain on sale of 220 Central Park South condominium units
|36,274
|0.18
|36,274
|0.18
|Severance and other reduction-in-force related expenses
|(23,368
|)
|(0.12
|)
|(23,368
|)
|(0.12
|)
|Other
|(248
|)
|—
|(958
|)
|—
|Total included in "net income" and "FFO" but excluded from "net income, as adjusted" and "FFO, as adjusted"
|$
|(223,628
|)
|$
|(1.10
|)
|$
|11,948
|$
|0.06
The above amounts are preliminary estimates. There can be no assurance that Vornado’s final results will not differ from these preliminary estimates as a result of the completion of year-end closing procedures, audit procedures, or audit adjustments, and any such changes could be material.
