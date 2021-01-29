The above amounts are preliminary estimates. There can be no assurance that Vornado’s final results will not differ from these preliminary estimates as a result of the completion of year-end closing procedures, audit procedures, or audit adjustments, and any such changes could be material.

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) today announced that its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 will include the items listed in the table below, resulting in a decrease in net income attributable to common shareholders ("net income") of $1.10 per diluted share and an increase in FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions ("FFO") of $0.06 per diluted share.

Vornado Announces Certain Items to be Included in its Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) today announced that its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 will include the items listed in the table below, resulting in a decrease in net …



