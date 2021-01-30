Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until February 2, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX), if they purchased the Company’s securities between April 24, 2019 and November 16, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

About the Lawsuit

Boston Scientific and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 17, 2020, the Company announced a global recall of all unused inventory of its LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System, due to “complexities associated with the product delivery system,” and that “[g]iven the additional time and investment required to develop and reintroduce an enhanced delivery system, the company has chosen to retire the entire LOTUS product platform immediately.”

On this news, the price of Boston Scientific’s shares fell $3.00 per share, or 7.89%, to close at $35.03 per share on November 17, 2020.

The case is Jevons v. Boston Scientific Corporation et al., 20-cv-5894.

