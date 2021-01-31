 

Awilco Drilling PLC CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.01.2021, 20:21  |  25   |   |   

Awilco Drilling PLC announces that Jens Berge, Chief Executive Officer, has decided to leave the Company with effect from 1 February to pursue other opportunities. Eric Jacobs, General Counsel in the Awilhelmsen Group, will act as interim Chief Executive Officer until the Board of Directors appoints a permanent replacement.

"The Board would like to thank Jens Berge for his contributions during the past two years as Awilco Drilling’s CEO and understands his decision to be relieved from his position to pursue other opportunities. We wish Jens Berge all the best in the future.” says Mr Sigurd E. Thorvildsen, Chairman of the Board of Awilco Drilling PLC.

"With the cancellation of Awilco Drilling’s newbuild rigs, I feel that the prerequisites for my role have changed significantly. The Company has reached a crossroads and I have concluded that I would like to pursue new opportunities. However, Awilco Drilling is a great company and I wish the company and its skilled employees all the best." says Jens Berge.

Aberdeen, 31 January 2021

For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, interim CEO
Phone: +47 22 01 42 00

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Awilco Drilling PLC CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling Awilco Drilling PLC announces that Jens Berge, Chief Executive Officer, has decided to leave the Company with effect from 1 February to pursue other opportunities. Eric Jacobs, General Counsel in the Awilhelmsen Group, will act as interim Chief …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
Awilco Drilling PLC: CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.09.20
560
Awilco Drilling - zweistellige Dividendenrendite nachhaltig?