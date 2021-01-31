Awilco Drilling PLC announces that Jens Berge, Chief Executive Officer, has decided to leave the Company with effect from 1 February to pursue other opportunities. Eric Jacobs, General Counsel in the Awilhelmsen Group, will act as interim Chief Executive Officer until the Board of Directors appoints a permanent replacement.



"The Board would like to thank Jens Berge for his contributions during the past two years as Awilco Drilling’s CEO and understands his decision to be relieved from his position to pursue other opportunities. We wish Jens Berge all the best in the future.” says Mr Sigurd E. Thorvildsen, Chairman of the Board of Awilco Drilling PLC.