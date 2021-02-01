DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA appoints Kai Becker CEO of its Refrigeration Technologies Division 01.02.2021 / 13:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

"In Kai Becker, we have an experienced manager who has successfully and continuously served in a wide variety of positions at GEA for more than 15 years," said Stefan Klebert, CEO of GEA Group AG. "His international experience and technological expertise will be of great value for the continued success of the Refrigeration Technologies Division. Kai builds on a solid foundation, which we have Thies Hachfeld to thank for."

Becker joined GEA in August 2004 and most recently headed the homogenization business unit within the Separation & Flow Technologies Division. He has held GEA positions in Germany, China and the UK.



About GEA



"Engineering for a better world" is the driving and energizing principle connecting GEA's 18,500-strong workforce. As one of the world's largest systems suppliers, GEA makes an important contribution to a sustainable future with its solutions and services, particularly in the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. In 2019, the Company generated consolidated revenue of EUR 4.9 billion. Across the globe, GEA's plants, processes and components contribute significantly to the reduction of CO 2 emissions, plastic use as well as food waste in production.

GEA is listed on the German MDAX and the STOXX(R) Europe 600 Index and also included in the DAX 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability indexes.

