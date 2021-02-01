 

Snowflake to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2021 on March 3, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 15:01  |  11   |   |   

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal year 2021, which ended January 31, 2021, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Snowflake will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details
 The conference call will begin at 2 p.m. Pacific Time on March 3, 2021. Investors and participants can register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3553798. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial-in details and unique conference call access codes required for call entry.

The call will also be webcast live on the Snowflake Investor Relations website.

An audio replay of the conference call and webcast will be available two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days on the Snowflake Investor Relations website.

About Snowflake
 Snowflake delivers the Data Cloud — a global network where thousands of organizations mobilize data with near-unlimited scale, concurrency, and performance. Inside the Data Cloud, organizations unite their siloed data, easily discover and securely share governed data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single and seamless experience across multiple public clouds. Snowflake’s platform is the engine that powers and provides access to the Data Cloud, creating a solution for data warehousing, data lakes, data engineering, data science, data application development, and data sharing. Join Snowflake customers, partners, and data providers already taking their businesses to new frontiers in the Data Cloud. Snowflake.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Snowflake to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2021 on March 3, 2021 Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal year 2021, which ended January 31, 2021, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, March …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Provides Business Updates and Announces Amendments to Credit ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
CURO To Acquire Flexiti, A Leading Canadian POS/BNPL Lender, For $121 Million
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
Takeda Completes Sale of TachoSil to Corza Health
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.01.21
Vergiss Snowflake! Kauf stattdessen lieber diese Wachstumsaktie
14.01.21
Snowflake Data Marketplace Expands Total Providers Over 300%, Unlocking More Value for Thousands of Organizations
11.01.21
3 Buffett-Aktien, die du 2021 unbedingt meiden solltest
10.01.21
Snowflake ist Warren Buffetts verrückte Investition im Jahr 2020 gewesen: Folgen 2021 weitere?
06.01.21
Snowflake Added to NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions Contract, Enabling State and Local Governments With Secured, Governed Access to Data

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
67
Snowflake IPO - wird es einen guten Weg nehmen ?