Rimini Street to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 3, 2021

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced it will report earnings after the market close on March 3, 2021. The company will host a conference call and webcast on that date to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2020 results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00 p.m. Pacific time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Rimini Street’s Investor Relations site at https://investors.riministreet.com/news-events/events. Dial-in participants can access the conference call by dialing (800) 708-4540 in the U.S. and Canada and entering the code 50079791. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 90 days following the event.