Of the 129 sites owned by Carmila in France, the closure order concerns 35 shopping centres* across the country. In accordance with the decree, only Carrefour hypermarkets, pharmacies and food retailers remain open in these 35 shopping centres. Retailers closed on these 35 sites represent, to date, 58% of GRI in France and 37% of the total GRI (France, Spain, Italy).

In application of government restrictions clarified by decree on 30 January 2021, shopping centres in France of more than 20,000 sq.m. are closed to the public.

94 Carmila shopping centres* in France remain open, excluding eat-in food service and leisure activities.

Carmila continues to strictly apply the health measures in force across all of its shopping centres, notably by monitoring visitor numbers in real time so as to remain within the applicable limits at all times.

INVESTOR AGENDA

17 February 2021 (after trading): 2020 Annual Results

18 February 2021 (2:30 p.m. Paris time): Investor and Analyst Meeting

22 April 2021 (after trading): First-quarter 2021 Financial Information

28 July 2021 (after trading): 2021 Half-year Results

29 July 2021 (2:30 p.m. Paris time): Investor and Analyst Meeting

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third largest listed owner of commercial property in continental Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to transform and enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 30 June 2020, its portfolio was valued at €6.2 billion, comprising 215 shopping centres, all leaders in their catchment areas. Driven by an ambition to simplify and enhance the daily lives of retailers and customers across the regions, the local touch is at the heart of everything Carmila does. Carmila’s teams have a deeply-anchored retail culture, comprising experts in all aspects of retail attractiveness: operations, shopping centre management, leasing, local digital marketing, business set-ups and CSR.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts (“SIIC”).

Carmila became part of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices on 18 September 2017.

Carmila became part of the Euronext CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-tradable indices on 24 September 2018.

On 18 November 2020, Carmila joined the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

