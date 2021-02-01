Fitch Revises Sabra’s Outlook to Stable; Fitch and S&P Affirm Sabra’s Credit Ratings

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) has revised its rating outlook for Sabra to Stable from Negative and that both Fitch and S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) affirmed the ratings for Sabra’s debt as 'BBB-'.

Fitch notes in its report that its affirmation of Sabra’s ratings and revision to Stable Rating Outlook reflect its view of Sabra’s demonstrated commitment to prioritizing its financial policies amidst the uncertainties of the coronavirus pandemic. Fitch also notes in its report its view that the long-term rental income risk profile generated from senior housing and skilled nursing facilities remains relatively unchanged. Fitch’s full report on Sabra can be found on Fitch’s website at www.fitchratings.com.