Five9 to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 22, 2021

Five9, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 ended December 31, 2020 following the close of market on Monday, February 22, 2021. The Company will host a corresponding live Zoom Video Webinar and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

Investors may register for the Zoom Video webinar at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 22, 2021 by clicking here. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and remain up for approximately one week.