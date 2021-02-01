 

Five9 to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 22, 2021

Five9, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 ended December 31, 2020 following the close of market on Monday, February 22, 2021. The Company will host a corresponding live Zoom Video Webinar and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

Investors may register for the Zoom Video webinar at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 22, 2021 by clicking here. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and remain up for approximately one week.

A webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.five9.com/.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating more than six billion call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us @Five9, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog, That’s Genius Podcast.



Wertpapier


