 

Michael Millegan Joins CoreSite Realty Corporation’s Board of Directors

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (the “Company” or “CoreSite”), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced Michael Millegan, founder and current Chief Executive Officer of Millegan Advisory Group 3 LLC, has joined CoreSite’s board of directors as an independent director effective February 1, 2021.

“Michael brings valuable global telecommunications experience as well as noteworthy board experience, which will be a tremendous asset to CoreSite,” said Robert Stuckey, Chairman of CoreSite’s board of directors. “We are pleased to have Michael join CoreSite’s board.”

Mr. Millegan is a current board member and member of the Audit Committee and Finance Committee for Portland General Electric Company, as well as a current board member and member of the Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee for Wireless Telecom Group.

Prior to founding Millegan Advisory Group 3 LLC, Mr. Millegan served as President of Verizon Global Wholesale from 2007 to 2014 and in various other senior management positions during his career at Verizon and GTE, where he last served as President of GTE Wireless NW.

“I am delighted with the opportunity to work with CoreSite and look forward to making contributions to CoreSite’s continued success as a trusted partner of leading enterprises, network operators and cloud providers who choose CoreSite’s network-and-cloud-dense campuses to accelerate and future-proof their digital transformation,” Mr. Millegan said.

CoreSite also announced that two of its board members, James A. Attwood, Jr., and J. David Thompson, have elected not to stand for reelection at the Company’s upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders currently scheduled for May 19, 2021. Messrs. Attwood and Thompson both have served as directors since the Company’s initial public offering in September 2010.

“We would like to thank Jim and David for their valuable leadership,” said Mr. Stuckey. “They have been excellent directors and have made significant contributions to CoreSite’s success over the past 10 and a half years.”

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 460+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.

