Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Announces the Launch of Vigabatrin Tablets, USP in the U.S. Market

WARNING: PERMANENT VISION LOSS Vigabatrin can cause permanent bilateral concentric visual field constriction, including tunnel vision that can result in disability. In some cases, vigabatrin also can damage the central retina and may decrease visual acuity [see Warnings and Precautions (5.1)].

The onset of vision loss from vigabatrin is unpredictable, and can occur within weeks of starting treatment or sooner, or at any time after starting treatment, even after months or years.

Symptoms of vision loss from vigabatrin are unlikely to be recognized by patients or caregivers before vision loss is severe. Vision loss of milder severity, while often unrecognized by the patient or caregiver, can still adversely affect function.

The risk of vision loss increases with increasing dose and cumulative exposure, but there is no dose or exposure known to be free of risk of vision loss.

Vision assessment is recommended at baseline (no later than 4 weeks after starting vigabatrin), at least every 3 months during therapy, and about 3 to 6 months after the discontinuation of therapy.

Once detected, vision loss due to vigabatrin is not reversible. It is expected that, even with frequent monitoring, some patients will develop severe vision loss.

Consider drug discontinuation, balancing benefit and risk, if vision loss is documented.

Risk of new or worsening vision loss continues as long as vigabatrin is used. It is possible that vision loss can worsen despite discontinuation of vigabatrin tablets.

Because of the risk of vision loss, vigabatrin should be withdrawn from patients with refractory complex partial seizures who fail to show substantial clinical benefit within 3 months of initiation and within 2 to 4 weeks of initiation for patients with infantile spasms, or sooner if treatment failure becomes obvious. Patient response to and continued need for vigabatrin should be periodically reassessed.

Vigabatrin should not be used in patients with, or at high risk of, other types of irreversible vision loss unless the benefits of treatment clearly outweigh the risks.

Vigabatrin should not be used with other drugs associated with serious adverse ophthalmic effects such as retinopathy or glaucoma unless the benefits clearly outweigh the risks.

Use the lowest dosage and shortest exposure to vigabatrin consistent with clinical objectives [see Dosage and Administration (2.1)]. Because of the risk of permanent vision loss, vigabatrin tablets are available only through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called the Vigabatrin REMS Program [see Warnings and Precautions (5.2)]. Further information is available at www.vigabatrinREMS.com or 1-866-244-8175. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



