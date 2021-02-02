 

Quantum Materials Corp. to Accelerate Development of QMC HealthID and Quantum Dot Research Following Equity Investment from Pasaca Capital Inc.

Leading American nanomaterial and quantum dot producer and technology company, Quantum Materials Corp (OTCQB: QTMM) today announced an equity investment from California-based private equity firm, Pasaca Capital, Inc. of $15 million and under terms of the distribution agreement formed between the two companies, Quantum Materials Corp would receive cumulative gross royalties and/or gross sales, licensing or other revenues of no less than $15,000,000, over the period including 2020 and continuing until twelve months after the Company has completed development of a functioning product integrating the QMC HealthID intellectual property and Innova Medical Group’s products.

The investment supports expansion of the QMC HealthID solution, further exploration of applications for quantum dot technology in healthcare, and the development of next generation quantum dot enhanced COVID-19 rapid test kits, in parallel with Innova Medical Group Inc., a Pasaca Capital Inc. portfolio company. These efforts are being led by Todd K. Malan, M.D. the company’s Senior Vice President of Clinical Research at QMC HealthID Incorporated.

“We are looking forward to capitalize on the synergies between our companies,” said Stephen B. Squires, CEO of Quantum Materials Corp. “To join Pasaca Capital, as a portfolio company, represents a tremendous opportunity to enhance our QMC HealthID offering, to accelerate our COVID-19 work with Innova Medical Group Inc. and to expand the use of quantum dot technology to advance diagnostics in a broad range of disease states. Together, we’re working to bring greater precision, personalization and access to healthcare.”

Innova Medical Group Inc. is the largest manufacturer of rapid antigen test kits and a leader in COVID-19 testing solutions globally. The agreement between QMC HealthID and Innova Medical Group Inc. is non-exclusive and allows other registered test kits and diagnostic services to be used by QMC HealthID customers.

About Quantum Materials Corp

At Quantum Materials our scientists and engineers believe in the power of innovation to make life better and solve critical problems facing our world. Whether its applied research into quantum materials, the development of advanced digital platforms, or creating new tools for personal health, we find our inspiration in discovering new solutions to build a better future for all. In its recent history, Quantum Materials has pioneered unique solutions in the area of quantum dot fabrication, quantum tagging, digital trust systems, and most recently, in the development of QMC HealthID. Our team comprises experts in the areas of quantum materials, nanotechnology, health diagnostics, therapeutic health, digital platforms, advanced logistics, and anti-counterfeiting. As a company, we believe in collaboration. We find that innovation begins with the spark of a new insight that is rigorously pursued in a collegial and interdisciplinary environment. Bringing breakthrough ideas to life and forging new solutions inspires our work. For more information, visit Quantum Materials Corp at www.quantummaterialscorp.com

