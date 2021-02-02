DATA443 DELIVERS ADVANCED CAPABILITIES FOR CLASSIDOCS INTEGRATED WITH MICROSOFT DOUBLE KEY EXCHANGE ON MICROSOFT AZURE

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company for ALL THINGS DATA SECURITY, is pleased to announce its ClassiDocs product, which anchors its award-winning Global Privacy Manager technology suite, has been further integrated into Microsoft product offerings. Data443 joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) in late 2020 due in part to its long-standing integration with Microsoft Information Protection for its Data Classification and Governance product – ClassiDocs.

Since 2018, ClassiDocs has directly supported the rights management platform for its customers and has continued to progress its data privacy, compliance, and security capabilities by providing functionality, such as:

SIEM integrated data Classification system

Blockchain-integrated data governance platform

Classification platform that includes over 900 taxonomies built-in

Platform that includes OCR classification for free

Classification platform supports Zoom

Classification platform that scans laptops and desktops inclusively

Classification platform that now natively support Covid-19 taxonomies and patterns

Based on strong joint customer demands, Data443 has integrated ClassiDocs within Microsoft’s Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) protection system – based in Microsoft Azure. The Double Key Encryption (DKE) protection system is integrated deeply within the award winning ClassiDocs product line, which also include capabilities with Data443’s Global Privacy Manager suite. The advanced capabilities were developed on top of the Company’s existing integration with Microsoft Information Protection, of which Data443 was an early adopter in 2018. These private key capabilities are considered significant requirements that many financial-related customers in a cloud hosted environment will have.

Jason Remillard, CEO and founder of Data443, commented, “The latest capabilities from Microsoft for privacy and secured information flow that is ultimately in the hands of the customer is an important step in the continued adoption of cloud and hybrid cloud solutions. ClassiDocs enables clients the ultimate visibility in understanding what kind of data, where it is, and how sensitive it is – at all times. True data visibility coupled with full control is a major step forward for everyone. It’s a great product set and a great relationship for us. We look forward to continuing to be a leading provider of All Things Data Security!”