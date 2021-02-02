Saphyr Study Is First to Analyze Cancer Regulation at Level of Single DNA Molecules, Opens Promising New Avenue of Cancer Research

Publication on novel Saphyr based method to analyze DNA methylation in cancer genomes enables new field of cancer research and drug target discovery

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO), announced today the publication of a study that measured DNA methylation, the chemical modification of the DNA that controls gene regulation, of the various regions regulating cancer genes on single DNA molecules. The study led by Dr. Yuval Ebenstein at the Tel Aviv University found that optical genome mapping (OGM) with Bionano’s Saphyr system combined with a custom labeling method developed by the scientists was capable of analyzing regulatory regions that work together to turn cancer genes on and off over distances of hundreds of thousands of basepairs. The ability to measure these relationships on single DNA molecules is something that was previously impossible. Only Saphyr can detect these long-distance connections in methylation profiles because it’s the only technology that can generate such long-range, single molecule data at high throughput and coverage.

