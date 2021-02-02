 

Ocean Power Technologies Acquires 3Dent Technology, LLC

Offshore Solution Engineering and Design Services Expand Potential Markets for OPT

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. ("OPT" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective ocean energy solutions, today announced the acquisition of 3Dent Technology, LLC ("3Dent"), an offshore energy engineering and design services company based in Houston, Texas. OPT’s first acquisition brings additional revenue from 3Dent’s established project and customer base. 3Dent’s complementary services expand OPT’s ability to provide comprehensive solutions to customers operating in rapidly evolving markets such as offshore wind and offshore oil and gas. 3Dent Technology will operate under its current brand name as a wholly owned subsidiary of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.

Established in 2013, 3Dent Technology has built a dedicated team of engineers and naval architects to support oil and gas, offshore wind, and other industries, from early-stage innovation to detailed structural analysis. Their services include simulation engineering of hydrodynamic and structural applications, concept design, software engineering, and vessel monitoring for drilling contractors, construction yards, major oil companies, service companies, and engineering firms.

"The 3Dent Technology acquisition is an important first step within our long-term growth strategy to expand our market value proposition while building OPT’s revenue," said George H. Kirby, President and CEO of OPT. "3Dent brings significant expertise in offshore engineering to OPT and our customers by providing complete project lifecycle engineering services, from concept through installation to decommissioning, including early-stage feasibility and design. Together, we are well-positioned to bring added value to our customers while expanding into new markets such as ocean renewables."

"We believe that we have been very successful in providing creative and technically sound problem-solving expertise to the offshore industry, and OPT’s commercial experience and technology align well with our expertise. Together we believe that we can accelerate the growth of our offshore engineering services while solidifying and expanding OPT’s position as an offshore energy solution provider," said Dr. Jose Vazquez, Co-Founder and President of 3Dent Technology. "We are very excited to capitalize on our shared focus and vision to become an integral part of OPT’s long-term growth strategy."

