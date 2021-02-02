VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2021 first quarter results on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 8h00 (Eastern Time).



The conference call will be chaired by Mr. John Holliday, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief Financial Officer.