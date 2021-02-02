 

Werner Enterprises Named a 2021 Military Friendly Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 22:45  |  44   |   |   

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to be the only trucking company recognized as a 2021 Military Friendly Company by VIQTORY Media. It is the fifth consecutive year Werner has received this designation.

“Serving in our country’s military is one of the most honorable things a person can do,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “At Werner, we provide further career opportunities to our service members, veterans and their families so they can continue to serve our nation by delivering goods to our stores, hospitals and families.”

This year’s annual list recognizes 69 organizations that have met or exceeded the standard in recruiting, hiring and training of veterans and military spouses. These companies have also demonstrated a commitment to having a positive brand reputation in the military community. Participants were evaluated using both public and government data sources with responses from a comprehensive survey completed by the employer.

As a military-ready employer, Werner is proud to say that military veterans and veteran spouses comprise approximately 20 percent of its workforce. Werner has hired more than 23,000 veterans since 2010. The 2021 Military Friendly Companies list is available in alphabetical order online.

Werner was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America. Werner maintains its corporate headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, and maintains offices in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes North American truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile services.

Werner’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 1002065
fthayer@werner.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Werner Enterprises Named a 2021 Military Friendly Company OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to be the only trucking company recognized as a 2021 Military Friendly Company by VIQTORY Media. It is the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Sale of North American District Energy Business for $4.1 ...
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Werner Enterprises to Participate in Two Investment Virtual Teleconferences
28.01.21
Werner Enterprises Announces New Self-Service Carrier Portal, Carrier’s Edge
27.01.21
Werner Enterprises Announces Sale of Werner Global Logistics to Scan Global Logistics Group
20.01.21
Werner Enterprises Announces Investment in TuSimple