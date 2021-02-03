 

Brandywine Realty Trust announces Joint Venture with a Global Institutional Investor for its planned 570,000 GSF mixed-use tower at 3025 JFK Blvd within 14-acre, $3.5 billion Schuylkill Yards Neighborhood

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 13:07  |  54   |   |   

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) today announced a partnership with a global institutional investor for its Schuylkill Yards West mixed-use tower at 3025 JFK Blvd. 3025 JFK is planned to be the first vertical development within the 14-acre, $3.5 billion Schuylkill Yards innovation neighborhood Brandywine is master developing in University City, Philadelphia, in partnership with Drexel University. The 570,000 SF project will cost approximately $287 million and will deliver 326 ultra-luxury rental residences, 200,000 SF of Life Science/Innovative Office space, 29,000 SF of indoor/outdoor amenity space and 9,000 SF of retail to the neighborhood. Commencement of construction is planned for March 2021, with an anticipated project completion date of October 2023.

“As true believers in the promise of Philadelphia, we are pleased to continue partnering with one of the world’s top real estate investors who sees the same tremendous opportunity we do. This announcement furthers our expansive portfolio of outstanding joint venture relationships and signifies our deep-seated commitment to the vision we are bringing to life at Schuylkill Yards. With this partnership, we are poised to deliver a market-leading mixed-use tower within a city that is gaining significant momentum as a world-class life science hub,” said Jerry Sweeney, President & CEO of Brandywine Realty Trust.

The tower at 3025 JFK Boulevard, dubbed The West Tower at Schuylkill Yards, is situated adjacent to Amtrak’s 30th Street Station, and within the innovation neighborhood that serves as the central connection point between Center City’s economic district and University City’s eds & meds epicenter.

Designed by the Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU), along with HDR as the Executive Architect and a team of nationally recognized Engineering firms, the tower design incorporates current and future demand drivers, such as health & wellness, technology acceleration and integrated work/life experiences through light-infused spaces, flexible 29,000 SF floorplates, and expansive, unobstructed views. The building’s heart lies in its 29,000 SF Lifestyle Club on the 9th floor, which features fluid indoor and outdoor experiences including lounge, conference and co-working spaces, an upscale fitness center, a terrace with a lap and recreation pool, cabanas, grilling stations, and more. Designed to market-leading standards of design excellence, the West Tower is optimized for fresh air intake, filtration, and circulation, and is equipped with state-of-the-art mechanical and building systems.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brandywine Realty Trust announces Joint Venture with a Global Institutional Investor for its planned 570,000 GSF mixed-use tower at 3025 JFK Blvd within 14-acre, $3.5 billion Schuylkill Yards Neighborhood PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) today announced a partnership with a global institutional investor for its Schuylkill Yards West mixed-use tower at 3025 JFK Blvd. 3025 JFK is planned to be the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Biofrontera AG: Ludwig Lutter appointed new Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021
Asia Broadband Retains Integrity Media for Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
Portage County Sheriff’s Department Selects Draganfly to Provide its Vital Intelligence ...
FenixOro Announces Private Placement With Significant Shareholders
Isracann Prepares to Import Canadian Cannabis into Israel and Europe
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2020 Results, Initiates 2021 Guidance, and Announces Investment Activity
19.01.21
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Tax Characteristics of Its 2020 Distributions