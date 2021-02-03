Arkema Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
Total number of Voting Right
(including shares held by the Company)
Total number of Voting Right
(excluding shares held by the Company)
January 31, 2021
76 736 476
87,366,193
87,171,706
