 

Arkema Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of Voting Right
(including shares held by the Company)

Total number of Voting Right
(excluding shares held by the Company)

 

January 31, 2021

 

76 736 476

 

87,366,193

87,171,706

 



Wertpapier


