Scott Ford joins U.S. Bank as president, Wealth Management Affluent

Veteran wealth management leader Scott Ford has joined U.S. Bank as president, Wealth Management Affluent. The division provides an integrated approach to wealth management, serving affluent clients across the United States, including wealth planning, investment management, trust and estate services and wealth management banking through U.S. Bank, and financial planning, investment, insurance and brokerage services through U.S. Bancorp Investments. In this role, Ford oversees the nationwide network of U.S. Bank Wealth Management Affluent professionals of both U.S Bank and U.S. Bancorp Investments.

Ford brings more than two decades of industry experience, with notable expertise in leading wealth management teams and developing successful growth strategies. He comes from JP Morgan Chase, where he served as a regional director, Wealth Management, overseeing their largest wealth region, New York. Prior to this role, Ford held leadership positions at Citibank’s wealth management division, where he helped to develop strategy, oversee team and individual sales performance and manage daily activities for multiple office regions.

“Scott knows firsthand how to effectively collaborate across an organization like ours in order to bring value-added solutions to clients,” said Mark Jordahl, U.S. Bank Wealth Management president. “He has a passion for developing talent as well as building teams and sustainably high-performing businesses. We are thrilled to have him join us.”

Ford graduated from New York University with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences and Economics. He also holds a Master of Business Administration from Temple University’s Fox School of Business.

About U.S. Bank Wealth Management

U.S. Bank Wealth Management offers comprehensive wealth management services, including wealth planning, investment management, trust and estate services and wealth management banking through U.S. Bank, and financial planning, investment, insurance and brokerage services through U.S. Bancorp Investments.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $554 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

Investment and Insurance products and services including annuities are:

NOT A DEPOSITNOT FDIC INSUREDMAY LOSE VALUENOT BANK GUARANTEEDNOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

U.S. Wealth Management – U.S. Bank | U.S. Bancorp Investments is the marketing logo for U.S. Bank and its affiliate U.S. Bancorp Investments Inc..

For U.S. Bank:

Member FDIC. U.S. Bank is not responsible for and does not guarantee the products, services or performance of U.S. Bancorp Investments.

For U.S. Bancorp Investments:

Investment products and services are available through U.S. Bancorp Investments, the marketing name for U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., member FINRA and SIPC, an investment adviser and a brokerage subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp and affiliate of U.S. Bank.

Insurance products are available through various affiliated non-bank insurance agencies, which are U.S. Bancorp subsidiaries and affiliates of U.S. Bank. Products may not be available in all states. CA Insurance License# 0E24641.



