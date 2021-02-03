Corning Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

CORNING, N.Y. , Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE: GLW) Board of Directors declared on Wednesday a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per common share, a 9% increase versus the company’s previous quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22. The 2021 first-quarter dividend will be payable on March 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on Feb. 26, 2021.



Tony Tripeny, executive vice president and chief financial officer, noted, “Our fundamental approach to capital allocation remains the same. We continue to focus our portfolio and utilize our financial strength. We generate strong operating cash flow, and we expect that to continue going forward. We will continue to use our cash to grow, extend our leadership, and reward shareholders. This dividend reflects Corning’s confidence in our future.”