 

CARREFOUR Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 17:45  |  40   |   |   

Regulatory News:

CARREFOUR (Paris:CA):

Date

Total number of
issued shares

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Carrefour S.A.!
Long
Basispreis 12,95€
Hebel 11,96
Ask 1,23
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 16,09€
Hebel 7,01
Ask 2,07
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Real number of
voting rights (excluding
treasury shares)

Theoretical number of
voting rights (including
treasury shares)*

31 January 2021

817 623 840

1 030 753 354

1 040 210 893

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARREFOUR
 French société anonyme with a share capital of 2 044 059 600 €
Registered office: 93 avenue de Paris 91300 Massy – France
Registered at the Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CARREFOUR Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Regulatory News: CARREFOUR (Paris:CA): Date Total number of issued shares Real number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares) Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)* 31 January 2021 817 623 840 1 030 753 354 1 040 210 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
Titan Medical Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering
PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
UBS belässt CARREFOUR auf 'Buy'
18.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Wenig verändert - Impulse von US-Börsen fehlen
18.01.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 18.01.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
18.01.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt CARREFOUR auf 'Neutral'
18.01.21
Aktien Europa: Weitere Gewinnmitnahmen zum Wochenstart
17.01.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
17.01.21
ROUNDUP: Frankreich durchkreuzt mögliche Großfusion von Carrefour und Kanadiern
17.01.21
Nach Veto-Drohung: Kanadier und Carrefour brechen Fusions-Gespräche ab
16.01.21
Joint Annoucement Between Alimentation Couche-Tard and Carrefour
15.01.21
WDH/ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Verluste ausgeweitet - Konsolidierung läuft

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
20
ANALYSE-FLASH: SocGen senkt Ziel für Carrefour auf 25 Euro - 'Buy'