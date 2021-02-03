ServiceSource to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Call on February 25, 2021
ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), the customer journey experience company, announces it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after the market close on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Management will host a conference call the following day on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. Mountain Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss those results.
To access the call, please dial (877) 293-5486, or outside the U.S. (914) 495-8592, at least five minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast and replay of the call will also be available on the ServiceSource Investor Relations website under Events and Presentations.
About ServiceSource
ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) is a global outsourced go-to-market services provider that accelerates B2B digital sales and customer success transformation. Our expert sales professionals, data-powered insights and proven methodologies scale and reimagine customer journey experiences (CJX) into profitable business outcomes. Backed by more than 20 years of expertise, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value annually, conducting commerce in 45 languages and 178 countries. To learn more about how we design, develop and manage CJX solutions that transform the agility, speed, efficiency and value of our clients’ go-to-market initiatives, visit www.servicesource.com.
