ServiceSource to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Call on February 25, 2021

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), the customer journey experience company, announces it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after the market close on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Management will host a conference call the following day on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. Mountain Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss those results.

To access the call, please dial (877) 293-5486, or outside the U.S. (914) 495-8592, at least five minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast and replay of the call will also be available on the ServiceSource Investor Relations website under Events and Presentations.