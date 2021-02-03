Kemper Announces Dividend Increase
Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company’s quarterly dividend to $0.31 per share, an increase of 3.3% or one cent over the previous quarterly dividend. The new quarterly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $1.24 per share, as compared to the current annualized dividend amount of $1.20 per share.
“This dividend increase reflects continuing confidence in our ability to deliver sustained, long-term profitable growth for our shareholders," said Kemper President and CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. "It also recognizes our strong financial position and is further evidence that we are successfully executing on our strategic plan."
The dividend is payable on March 2, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 16, 2021.
About Kemper
The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With $14.3 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.2 million policies, is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers, and has 9,500 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers. Learn more about Kemper at the Company’s website, kemper.com.
