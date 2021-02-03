 

Kemper Announces Dividend Increase

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 22:15  |  19   |   |   

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company’s quarterly dividend to $0.31 per share, an increase of 3.3% or one cent over the previous quarterly dividend. The new quarterly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $1.24 per share, as compared to the current annualized dividend amount of $1.20 per share.

“This dividend increase reflects continuing confidence in our ability to deliver sustained, long-term profitable growth for our shareholders," said Kemper President and CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. "It also recognizes our strong financial position and is further evidence that we are successfully executing on our strategic plan."

The dividend is payable on March 2, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 16, 2021.

About Kemper

The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With $14.3 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.2 million policies, is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers, and has 9,500 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers. Learn more about Kemper at the Company’s website, kemper.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kemper Announces Dividend Increase Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company’s quarterly dividend to $0.31 per share, an increase of 3.3% or one cent over the previous quarterly dividend. The new quarterly …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
Titan Medical Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering
Spotify Technology S.A. Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2020
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
Nexstar Media Group Digital Network Delivers Record Use and Growth in 2020
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Kemper Reports Strong Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Results
28.01.21
AM Best Upgrades Ratings of Kemper Corporation, Its Subsidiaries and Affiliates
28.01.21
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Kemper Corporation, Its Affiliates and Subsidiaries
21.01.21
Kemper Announces Schedule for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release
05.01.21
Ismat Aziz Joins Kemper as Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Administrative Officer