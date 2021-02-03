Kemper Announces Dividend Increase

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company’s quarterly dividend to $0.31 per share, an increase of 3.3% or one cent over the previous quarterly dividend. The new quarterly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $1.24 per share, as compared to the current annualized dividend amount of $1.20 per share.

“This dividend increase reflects continuing confidence in our ability to deliver sustained, long-term profitable growth for our shareholders," said Kemper President and CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. "It also recognizes our strong financial position and is further evidence that we are successfully executing on our strategic plan."