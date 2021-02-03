EZCORP Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

All amounts in this release are in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") unless otherwise noted. Comparisons shown in this release are to the same period in the prior year unless otherwise noted.

Chief Executive Officer Jason Kulas stated, “We remain focused on strengthening and growing our core pawn business as we continue to strive to be our customers’ first and best choice for their short-term cash needs and for affordable pre-owned goods. The first quarter of fiscal 2021 was characterized by continuing growth in demand for pawn loans, building on the prior quarter’s inflection point, even as store expenses remained flat on a sequential basis. Pawn loans outstanding (PLO) ended the quarter at $148 million, up 13% on a sequential basis from $131 million at the end of September 2020, primarily reflecting continued efforts to enhance our value proposition to customers and the reduction of certain government stimulus programs. In the near term, the recently implemented second stimulus package has reduced demand for pawn loans and the upcoming tax refund season will likely further temporarily curb loan demand.

“Turning to our financial performance for the quarter, pawn service charges (PSC) and merchandise sales remained depressed relative to prior-year levels as we continue to work through rebuilding PLO following 2020 stimulus payments and other ongoing headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Merchandise sales gross profits held steady on more effective inventory management. We remain on track to realize meaningful cost savings as a result of strategic initiatives we implemented last quarter and continued this quarter. Looking ahead, while store-level operating costs will rebuild as transaction activity increases, ongoing cost reduction and simplification efforts across the business generate operating leverage as revenue trends higher. Furthermore, we maintain a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity to continue to fund PLO growth, de novo store openings, and strategic inorganic growth opportunities, with an ongoing emphasis on generating strong returns on capital.

“We are there for our customers, with virtually all of our stores remaining open and with continued expansion of payment options. Moreover, we remain focused on enhancing our digital pawn servicing platform to broaden customer engagement and enhance the customer experience as we drive operating efficiencies. We also continue to leverage technology and data analytics across geographies to optimize pricing, productivity, and returns, and strengthen business development initiatives. Finally, building the most passionate and tenured store-level team in the industry remains one of our top priorities, with an ongoing focus on the health, safety, development, and retention of our team members through and beyond the pandemic.”

RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2021

Diluted earnings per share was $0.08, compared to $0.02 in the prior-year quarter. On an adjusted basis 1 , diluted earnings per share was $0.13, down from $0.17 in the prior-year quarter. Income before taxes increased by $2.5 million to $5.5 million.

, diluted earnings per share was $0.13, down from $0.17 in the prior-year quarter. Income before taxes increased by $2.5 million to $5.5 million. Total revenues decreased $44.3 million or 20%, primarily due to a $21.2 million or 25% decrease in PSC and a $18.9 million or 15% decrease in merchandise sales.

The decrease in PSC was due to a $47.7 million or 24% decrease in PLO. Pawn loan demand was significantly reduced in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2020 as a result of the impact of COVID-19 and the economic stimulus actions in the U.S. and constrained traffic in Latin America.

Although merchandise sales decreased by $18.9 million, merchandise sales gross profit improved by 1%, driven by effective inventory management and less aged inventory leading to a 600 bps improvement in merchandise sales gross profit margin to 40%. The sales margin in the prior year quarter was negatively impacted by 260 bps due to greater sales volume of aged merchandise.

On a sequential basis, total revenues increased $11.3 million or 7% to $178.1 million, largely driven by a 15% increase in PSC. The sequential increase in PSC was primarily due to a $16.5 million or 13% increase in the PLO balance to $147.9 million from the prior quarter.

Continued focus on expense control drove total operating expenses down 15% to $99.4 million. The decrease in total operating expenses was primarily the result of a $10.0 million or 11% decrease in store expenses and a $6.3 million or 34% decrease in general and administrative expenses. The decrease in expenses is primarily due to cost cutting initiatives over the last 12 months (especially in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020) and a continued focus on expense control.

Net inventory was $95.0 million, down 49% year-over-year and 1% sequentially. Inventory turnover improved to 2.9x from 2.0x and on a sequential basis improved 4% from 2.8x.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter was $290.5 million, an increase of $147.3 million or 103% from the prior-year quarter due to the year-over-year reduction in earning assets. On a sequential basis, cash and cash equivalents decreased $14.1 million or 5%, due to the sequential increase in PLO.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Three Months Ended December 31 in millions, except per share amounts As Reported Adjusted1 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total Revenues $ 178.1 $ 222.4 $ 180.1 $ 222.4 Net Revenues $ 108.4 $ 130.1 $ 109.5 $ 130.1 Income, Before Tax $ 5.5 $ 3.0 $ 8.5 $ 13.7 Net Income $ 4.3 $ 1.2 $ 7.4 $ 9.3 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.08 $ 0.02 $ 0.13 $ 0.17 EBITDA $ 17.7 $ 15.2 $ 17.4 $ 22.9

Total revenues decreased 20% to $178.1 million. PSC was down 25% to $63.5 million due to lower average PLO. On a sequential basis, PLO increased 13% from the prior quarter, compared to a 2% sequential decrease in the same period of the prior year.

Net revenues were down 17% to $108.4 million.

Consolidated merchandise sales gross profit increased 1% to $43.2 million.

Consolidated store expenses decreased 11% primarily due to a reduction of expenses in line with reduced activity at the store level. Total pawn store count decreased by 11 stores or 1% since the end of the prior-year quarter. General and administrative expense decreased 34% to $12.5 million, due to a continued focus on expense control.

SEGMENT RESULTS

U.S. Pawn

Total revenue was down 18% to $136.5 million, reflecting the impact of lower PLO driving a decrease in PSC revenue.

PLO decreased 21% year-over-year to $121.9 million. On a sequential basis, PLO increased 15% compared to a 1% sequential decrease in the prior-year quarter, reflecting improved loan demand.

PSC decreased 22% to $50.2 million as a result of lower average PLO for the quarter, offset by an increase in yield to 173% from 164%.

Merchandise sales declined 14% to $82.3 million. Inventory turnover improved to 2.6x from 1.8x. Merchandise sales gross margin grew from 36% to 42%, above our targeted range. Aged general merchandise inventory improved to 3.4% from 6.7%.

Net revenues decreased 14% to $85.6 million primarily due to lower PSC, partially offset by increased merchandise sales gross profit.

Store expenses were down 9% to $62.1 million driven by a reduction in labor expense.

Segment contribution decreased $7.8 million to $20.7 million as a result of the decrease in net revenue, partially offset by the reduction in store expenses.

Latin America Pawn

Total revenue was down 25% to $41.6 million, reflecting the impact of lower PLO driving a decrease in PSC revenue.

PLO decreased 36% year-over-year to $25.9 million. On a sequential basis, PLO increased 4% compared to a 3% sequential decrease in the prior-year quarter, reflecting improved loan demand.

PSC decreased 36% to $13.3 million (down 32% to $13.9 million on a constant currency basis) as a result of lower average PLO for the quarter, offset by an increase in yield to 200% from 192% in the prior year.

Merchandise sales declined 19% to $25.5 million (down 15% to $26.8 million on a constant currency basis), but merchandise sales gross margin was 35%, up from 28%. Inventory turnover improved to 3.8x from 2.7x. Aged general merchandise inventory increased to 9.4% from 8.5%.

Net revenues decreased 24% to $22.7 million (down 20% to $23.8 million on a constant currency basis) primarily due to lower PSC.

Store expenses were down 14% to $17.2 million driven by a reduction in labor expense.

Segment contribution for the quarter was $5.0 million ($5.0 million on a constant currency basis), compared to a contribution of $8.1 million in the prior year quarter, primarily reflecting lower net revenues offset by improvement in store expenses.

Latin America Pawn added two de novo stores in the quarter. New store openings typically pressure earnings in the short term as they ramp up, but drive higher profitability over time.

1“Adjusted” basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes certain items. “Constant currency” basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. “Free cash flow,” which is a non-GAAP measure, includes certain adjustments to cash flow from operating activities.

For additional information about these calculations, as well as a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this release.

EZCORP, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share amount) 2020 2019 Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 107,783 $ 126,728 Jewelry scrapping sales 6,759 9,528 Pawn service charges 63,489 84,725 Other revenues 104 1,454 Total revenues 178,135 222,435 Merchandise cost of goods sold 64,543 84,076 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 5,202 7,754 Other cost of revenues — 536 Net revenues 108,390 130,069 Operating expenses: Store expenses 79,309 89,275 General and administrative 12,510 18,839 Depreciation and amortization 7,572 7,733 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets and other (22 ) 744 Total operating expenses 99,369 116,591 Operating income 9,021 13,478 Interest expense 5,455 5,329 Interest income (821 ) (843 ) Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates (516 ) 5,897 Other (income) expense (599 ) 98 Income before income taxes 5,502 2,997 Income tax expense 1,203 1,759 Net income $ 4,299 $ 1,238 Basic earnings per share $ 0.08 $ 0.02 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.08 $ 0.02 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 55,361 55,666 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 55,428 55,687

EZCORP, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 290,450 $ 143,141 $ 304,542 Restricted cash 8,011 — 8,011 Pawn loans 147,852 195,586 131,323 Pawn service charges receivable, net 24,825 32,250 20,580 Inventory, net 94,980 187,369 95,891 Notes receivable, net — 7,450 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,824 36,142 32,903 Total current assets 598,942 601,938 593,250 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 31,773 29,272 32,458 Property and equipment, net 55,204 65,246 56,986 Lease right-of-use asset 177,308 225,950 183,809 Goodwill 258,453 301,282 257,582 Intangible assets, net 58,794 68,995 58,638 Notes receivable, net 1,156 1,124 1,148 Deferred tax asset, net 10,000 2,123 8,931 Other assets 5,534 5,012 4,221 Total assets $ 1,197,164 $ 1,300,942 $ 1,197,023 Liabilities and equity: Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt, net $ 213 $ 215 $ 213 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 67,777 51,621 71,504 Customer layaway deposits 9,904 12,548 11,008 Lease liability 45,351 48,052 49,742 Total current liabilities 123,245 112,436 132,467 Long-term debt, net 254,322 241,209 251,016 Deferred tax liability, net 172 2,119 524 Lease liability 143,620 186,352 153,040 Other long-term liabilities 11,303 7,226 10,849 Total liabilities 532,662 549,342 547,896 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Class A Non-voting Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 100 million; issued and outstanding: 52,628,588 as of December 31, 2020; 52,886,122 as of December 31, 2019; and 52,332,848 as of September 30, 2020 526 529 521 Class B Voting Common Stock, convertible, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 3 million; issued and outstanding: 2,970,171 30 30 30 Additional paid-in capital 398,269 407,440 398,475 Retained earnings 322,468 389,928 318,169 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (56,791 ) (46,327 ) (68,068 ) Total equity 664,502 751,600 649,127 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,197,164 $ 1,300,942 $ 1,197,023

EZCORP, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net income $ 4,299 $ 1,238 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,572 7,733 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 3,329 3,229 Amortization of lease right-of-use asset 11,504 11,474 Accretion of notes receivable discount and deferred compensation fee — (275 ) Deferred income taxes (1,421 ) 10 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — — Other adjustments (167 ) 1,298 Provision for inventory reserve (1,510 ) 329 Stock compensation expense 524 1,695 Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates (516 ) 5,897 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Service charges and fees receivable (4,034 ) (355 ) Inventory 1,323 (1,921 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (713 ) (9,649 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (23,460 ) (29,966 ) Customer layaway deposits (1,311 ) (467 ) Income taxes 68 (1,188 ) Net cash used in operating activities (4,513 ) (10,918 ) Investing activities: Loans made (142,936 ) (187,362 ) Loans repaid 77,116 109,623 Recovery of pawn loan principal through sale of forfeited collateral 53,981 76,515 Capital expenditures, net (3,223 ) (5,574 ) Net cash used in investing activities (15,062 ) (6,798 ) Financing activities: Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (730 ) (1,395 ) Payout of deferred consideration — (175 ) Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs — (109 ) Payments on borrowings (53 ) (292 ) Repurchase of common stock — (963 ) Net cash used in financing activities (783 ) (2,934 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,266 1,349 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (14,092 ) (19,301 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 312,553 162,442 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 298,461 $ 143,141 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash and cash equivalents $ 290,450 $ 143,141 Restricted cash 8,011 — Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 298,461 $ 143,141 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Pawn loans forfeited and transferred to inventory $ 50,921 $ 82,878

EZCORP, Inc. OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS (Unaudited and in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn Other

International Total Segments Corporate

Items Consolidated Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 82,253 $ 25,530 $ — $ 107,783 $ — $ 107,783 Jewelry scrapping sales 4,004 2,755 $ — 6,759 — 6,759 Pawn service charges 50,220 13,269 $ — 63,489 — 63,489 Other revenues 22 7 $ 75 104 — 104 Total revenues 136,499 41,561 $ 75 178,135 — 178,135 Merchandise cost of goods sold 48,059 16,484 $ — 64,543 — 64,543 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 2,844 2,358 $ — 5,202 — 5,202 Other cost of revenues — — $ — — — — Net revenues 85,596 22,719 $ 75 108,390 — 108,390 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Store expenses 62,092 17,217 $ — 79,309 — 79,309 General and administrative — — $ — — 12,510 12,510 Depreciation and amortization 2,736 1,860 $ — 4,596 2,976 7,572 Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other 27 (101 ) $ — (74 ) 52 (22 ) Interest expense — — $ — — 5,455 5,455 Interest income — (764 ) $ — (764 ) (57 ) (821 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates — — $ (516 ) (516 ) — (516 ) Other (income) expense — (455 ) $ (210 ) (665 ) 66 (599 ) Segment contribution $ 20,741 $ 4,962 $ 801 $ 26,504 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 26,504 $ (21,002 ) $ 5,502

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 (in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn Other

International Total Segments Corporate

Items Consolidated Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 95,354 $ 31,374 $ — $ 126,728 $ — $ 126,728 Jewelry scrapping sales 6,117 3,411 — 9,528 — 9,528 Pawn service charges 64,090 20,635 — 84,725 — 84,725 Other revenues 36 25 1,393 1,454 — 1,454 Total revenues 165,597 55,445 1,393 222,435 — 222,435 Merchandise cost of goods sold 61,364 22,712 — 84,076 — 84,076 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 4,755 2,999 — 7,754 — 7,754 Other cost of revenues — — 536 536 — 536 Net revenues 99,478 29,734 857 130,069 — 130,069 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Store expenses 68,059 19,983 1,233 89,275 — 89,275 General and administrative — — — — 18,839 18,839 Impairment of goodwill, intangible and other assets — — — — — — Depreciation and amortization 2,865 1,889 34 4,788 2,945 7,733 Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other — 28 — 28 716 744 Interest expense — 28 170 198 5,131 5,329 Interest income — (388 ) — (388 ) (455 ) (843 ) Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates — — 5,897 5,897 — 5,897 Other expense (income) — 67 (1 ) 66 32 98 Segment contribution (loss) $ 28,554 $ 8,127 $ (6,476 ) $ 30,205 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 30,205 $ (27,208 ) $ 2,997

EZCORP, Inc. STORE COUNT ACTIVITY (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn Consolidated As of September 30, 2020 505 500 1,005 New locations opened — 2 2 As of December 31, 2020 505 502 1,007

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn Other

International Consolidated As of September 30, 2019 512 480 22 1,014 New locations opened — 4 — 4 As of December 31, 2019 512 484 22 1,018

Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), we provide certain other non-GAAP financial information on a constant currency ("constant currency") and adjusted basis. We use constant currency results to evaluate our Latin America Pawn operations, which are denominated primarily in Mexican pesos and other Latin American currencies. We believe that presentation of constant currency and adjusted results is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of our operations and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We provide non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of our GAAP consolidated financial statements. We use this non-GAAP financial information primarily to evaluate and compare operating results across accounting periods.

Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating consolidated balance sheet and consolidated statement of operations items denominated in local currency to U.S. dollars using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We used the end-of-period rate for balance sheet items and the average closing daily exchange rate on a monthly basis during the appropriate period for statement of operations items. The end-of-period and approximate average exchange rates for each applicable currency as compared to U.S. dollars as of and for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and September 30, 2020 and 2019 were as follows:

December 31, Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Mexican peso 19.9 18.9 20.5 19.2 21.6 19.7 22.1 19.4 Guatemalan quetzal 7.6 7.5 7.6 7.5 7.6 7.6 7.5 7.5 Honduran lempira 23.8 24.4 24.1 24.3 24.3 24.2 24.3 24.1 Peruvian sol 3.6 3.3 3.6 3.3 3.5 3.4 3.5 3.3

Our statement of operations constant currency results reflect the monthly exchange rate fluctuations and so are not directly calculable from the above rates. Constant currency results, where presented, also exclude the foreign currency gain or loss.

Miscellaneous Non-GAAP Financial Measures

2021 Q1 2020 Q1 (in millions) Net income $ 4.3 $ 1.2 Interest expense 5.4 5.3 Interest income (0.8 ) (0.8 ) Income tax expense 1.2 1.8 Depreciation and amortization 7.6 7.7 EBITDA $ 17.7 $ 15.2

Total

Revenues Net

Revenues Income

Before Tax Tax Effect Net

Income Diluted EPS EBITDA 2021 Q1 Reported $ 178.1 $ 108.4 $ 5.5 $ 1.2 $ 4.3 $ 0.08 $ 17.7 Contract termination costs — — (0.4 ) (0.1 ) (0.3 ) (0.01 ) (0.4 ) Non cash interest — — 3.3 — 3.3 0.06 — Other adjustments — — 0.1 — 0.1 — 0.1 Constant currency impact 2.0 1.1 — — — — — 2021 Q1 Adjusted $ 180.1 $ 109.5 $ 8.5 $ 1.1 $ 7.4 $ 0.13 $ 17.4

Total

Revenues Net

Revenues Income

Before Tax Tax Effect Net

Income Diluted EPS EBITDA 2020 Q1 Reported $ 222.4 $ 130.1 $ 3.0 $ 1.8 $ 1.2 $ 0.02 $ 15.2 Impact on CCV earnings from litigation settlement — — 7.1 2.1 5.0 0.09 7.1 Termination of non-core software project — — 0.6 0.1 0.5 0.01 0.6 Non cash interest — — 3.0 0.4 2.6 0.05 — Constant currency impact — — — — — — — 2020 Q1 Adjusted $ 222.4 $ 130.1 $ 13.7 $ 4.4 $ 9.3 $ 0.17 $ 22.9

2021 Q1: U.S. Dollar

Amount Percentage

Change YOY (in millions) Consolidated revenue (three months ended December 31, 2020) $ 178.1 (20) % Currency exchange rate fluctuations 2.0 Constant currency consolidated revenue (three months ended December 31, 2020) $ 180.1 (19) % Consolidated net revenue (three months ended December 31, 2020) $ 108.4 (17) % Currency exchange rate fluctuations $ 1.1 Constant currency consolidated net revenue (three months ended December 31, 2020) $ 109.5 (16) % Consolidated net inventory $ 95.0 (49) % Currency exchange rate fluctuations $ 0.7 Constant currency consolidated net inventory $ 95.7 (49) % Latin America Pawn net revenue (three months ended December 31, 2020) $ 22.7 (24) % Currency exchange rate fluctuations $ 1.1 Constant currency Latin America Pawn net revenue (three months ended December 31, 2020) $ 23.8 (20) % Latin America Pawn PLO $ 25.9 (36) % Currency exchange rate fluctuations $ 1.1 Constant currency Latin America Pawn PLO $ 27.0 (33) % Latin America Pawn PSC revenues (three months ended December 31, 2020) $ 13.3 (36) % Currency exchange rate fluctuations $ 0.6 Constant currency Latin America Pawn PSC revenues (three months ended December 31, 2020) $ 13.9 (32) % Latin America Pawn merchandise sales (three months ended December 31, 2020) $ 25.5 (19) % Currency exchange rate fluctuations $ 1.3 Constant currency Latin America Pawn merchandise sales (three months ended December 31, 2020) $ 26.8 (15) % Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax (three months ended December 31, 2020) $ 5.0 (39) % Currency exchange rate fluctuations $ — Constant currency Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax (three months ended December 31, 2020) $ 5.0 (38) %

