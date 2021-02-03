CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Announces Dates for Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that it will report its full year and fourth quarter 2020 results after the market close on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. The company plans to host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Investors can access the call by dialing 866-748-8653 or 678-825-8234. The passcode is 5443126. The conference call also will be available live on the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com. Participants also may pre-register for the webcast on the company’s website. Please log-in or dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. A replay of the webcast will be available through the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com.