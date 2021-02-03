 

MedMen to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2021

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a cannabis retailer with operations across the United States, confirmed that it will release its financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2021 ended December 26, 2020, after market close on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Following the release of these financial results, at 5:00 PM Eastern that same day, MedMen will host a conference call and audio webcast with Chief Executive Officer, Tom Lynch; Chief Financial Officer, Reece Fulgham; and Chief Operating Officer, Tim Bossidy, to discuss the results in further detail.

Webcast Information:

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Events and Presentations section of MedMen’s website at: https://investors.medmen.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx and will be archived for replay.

Calling Information:

Toll Free Dial-In Number: (844) 559-7829

International Dial-In Number: (647) 689-5387

Conference ID: 4282344

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a cannabis retailer with flagship locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, Florida, and New York. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pick up. MedMen Buds, the Company’s loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. Learn more about MedMen at www.medmen.com.

Source: MedMen Enterprises



Disclaimer

