MedMen to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2021

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a cannabis retailer with operations across the United States, confirmed that it will release its financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2021 ended December 26, 2020, after market close on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Following the release of these financial results, at 5:00 PM Eastern that same day, MedMen will host a conference call and audio webcast with Chief Executive Officer, Tom Lynch; Chief Financial Officer, Reece Fulgham; and Chief Operating Officer, Tim Bossidy, to discuss the results in further detail.