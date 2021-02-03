 

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Launches Public Offering of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced that it has launched an underwritten public offering of $175,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $25,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes solely to cover over-allotments, if any. The Notes will have terms identical to the $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 issued by the Company on December 15, 2020 (the “Initial Notes”) and will be of the same series as the Initial Notes. The Notes will have the same CUSIP number and are expected to trade interchangeably with the Initial Notes.

The Notes will be the Company’s senior unsecured obligations and will rank equally with all of its existing and future unsecured debt that is not subordinated, senior to any future subordinated debt and junior to all existing and future debt and preferred equity of the Company’s subsidiaries. The Notes will pay interest semiannually at a rate of 1.75% per annum and will mature on December 15, 2026. The Notes will have an initial conversion rate of 39.2549 per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes (equivalent to a conversion price of approximately $25.47 per common share of the Company (“Common Shares”) and a conversion premium of approximately 35.0% based on the closing price of $18.87 per Common Share on December 10, 2020). The initial conversion rate of the Notes is subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events, but will not be adjusted for any accrued and unpaid interest. Prior to June 15, 2026, the Notes will be convertible only upon certain circumstances and during certain periods, and thereafter will be convertible at any time prior to the close of business on the second scheduled trading day prior to maturity of the Notes. Upon conversion, holders will receive cash, Common Shares or a combination thereof at the Company’s election. The Notes will be issued under the Company's currently effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

13:30 Uhr
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Executes Contract to Sell Sir Francis Drake
25.01.21
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Monetization of Rooftop Wireless Leases and Provides Update on Fourth Quarter Operating Performance
12.01.21
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call