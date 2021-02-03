 

PPD Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPD), a leading global contract research organization, will host a conference call on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at 9 a.m. (U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results. Investors and other interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the conference call by logging on to the investors section of PPD’s website at https://investors.ppd.com. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the website after the call.

In addition, the conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing +1 877 407 0784, or for international callers, +1 201 689 8560. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing +1 844 512 2921, or for international callers, +1 412 317 6671. The passcode for the live conference call and the replay is 13715818. The audio replay will be available until Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

About PPD
 PPD is a leading global contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. Our customers include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. With offices in 46 countries and more than 26,000 professionals worldwide, PPD applies innovative technologies, therapeutic expertise and a firm commitment to quality to help customers bend the cost and time curve of drug development and optimize value in delivering life-changing therapies to improve health. For more information, visit www.ppd.com.



