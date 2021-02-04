 

Original-Research asknet Solutions AG (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
04.02.2021, 11:17  |  47   |   |   

^

Original-Research: asknet Solutions AG - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu asknet Solutions AG

Unternehmen: asknet Solutions AG
ISIN: DE000A2E3707

Anlass der Studie: Update Report
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 04.02.2021
Kursziel: EUR 25,70 (vorher EUR 18,40)
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Peter Hasler

Digital Domain new major shareholder - VR in education
The entry of Digital Domain as a new major shareholder represents a strategically highly reasonable expansion of the business model for asknet Solutions, in our view. We expect the sale of Digital Domains VFX, VR, and virtual human technology through asknet Solutions' distribution channels to deliver the first significant sales and earnings contributions as early as next year, with increasing importance in subsequent years. Following the strong share price performance of the last year (asknet Solutions +70.3% LTM vs. DAX 4.9%), we are raising our price target which is derived from a three-stage DCF entity model to EUR 25.70 from the previous EUR 18.40 (base case scenario). In a Monte Carlo scenario analysis, in which we used 1,000 alternative sales and earnings scenarios, the values of equity in the best- case and worst-case scenarios are EUR 20.20 and EUR 28.80 per share, respectively. On the basis of yesterday's closing price of EUR 17.20, our new price target gives a price potential of 49.4% over a period of 24 months. We are confirming our Buy rating for asknet Solutions AG shares.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/22071.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (89)74443558/ +49 (152)31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°


Rating: Buy
Analyst: Sphene Capital
Kursziel: 25,70 Euro


Wertpapier


