 

Acceleron Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 REBLOZYL Net Sales

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:XLRN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of TGF-beta superfamily therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases, today announced net sales of REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt) as reported by its global collaborator, Bristol Myers Squibb, were approximately $115 million for the fourth quarter and approximately $274 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020.

Acceleron expects to report royalty revenue of approximately $23.0 million from net sales of REBLOZYL in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. This compares with approximately $19.3 million in royalty revenue from approximately $96 million of net sales of REBLOZYL for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the full year 2020, Acceleron expects to report royalty revenue of approximately $54.8 million.

The preliminary unaudited revenue estimates for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 included in this release are the responsibility of management and are subject to the completion of the Company’s customary quarter and year-end financial closing procedures, including management’s review and finalization, as well as audit procedures by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, which have not yet been completed. During the course of the Company’s review process, items may be identified that would require it to make adjustments, which could result in material changes to the Company’s preliminary unaudited estimated financial results. Consequently, these revenue estimates should not be viewed as substitutes for the Company’s earnings release and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

About Acceleron

Acceleron is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Acceleron’s leadership in the understanding of TGF-beta superfamily biology and protein engineering generates innovative compounds that engage the body's ability to regulate cellular growth and repair.

Acceleron focuses its research, development, and commercialization efforts in pulmonary and hematologic diseases. In pulmonary, Acceleron is developing sotatercept for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), having reported positive topline results of the PULSAR Phase 2 trial. The Company is currently planning multiple Phase 3 trials with the potential to support its long-term vision of establishing sotatercept as a backbone therapy for patients with PAH at all stages of the disease. Acceleron is also investigating the potential of its early-stage pulmonary candidate, ACE-1334, which it plans to advance into a Phase 1b/2 trial in systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD) this year.

