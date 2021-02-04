 

Splunk to Announce Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on March 3, 2021

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-To-Everything Platform, will report results for its fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2021 on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be released after market close and posted on the Splunk Investor Relations website.

Splunk’s executive management team will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (866) 501-1535 in the U.S. or (216) 672-5582 from international locations. In addition, a live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Splunk Investor Relations website at http://investors.splunk.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on the Splunk Investor Relations website for approximately seven days.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, and analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. 2021 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.



