Xilinx Collaborates with Fujitsu to Support 5G Deployments in the US

Xilinx, Inc., (NASDAQ: XLNX), the leader in adaptive computing, today announced that the company is supplying its leading UltraScale+ technology to Fujitsu Limited for its O-RAN 5G radio units (O-RUs). Fujitsu O-RUs using Xilinx technology will be deployed in the first O-RAN-compliant 5G greenfield networks in the U.S. Fujitsu is also evaluating Xilinx RFSoC technology to further reduce cost and power consumption for additional future site deployments.

Fujitsu O-RUs are ideal for a broad-range of spectrum and multi-band applications for 5G O-RAN networks. The Xilinx UltraScale+ devices used within Fujitsu O-RUs deliver the best balance of cost economies as well as the adaptability and scalability required for the evolving needs of 5G O-RAN network requirements. Additionally, Xilinx will continue to work with other O-RAN ecosystem partners to ensure continued validation of the hardware and software necessary for world-class 5G networks.

"We are proud to collaborate with Fujitsu in the development of their multi-generation 5G radio units using our industry-leading UltraScale+ solutions, which will be deployed in a major greenfield 5G network,” said Liam Madden, executive vice president and general manager, Wired and Wireless Group at Xilinx. “As the market needs for 5G continue to evolve, Fujitsu also recognized the importance of integrating Xilinx adaptable RFSoCs to address the evolution of standards for next-generation radio deployments.”

“Our Fujitsu design team worked closely with Xilinx on our O-RAN radio units to enable greater flexibility and cost savings while also delivering greater innovation as well as new capabilities for 5G networks,” said Masaki Taniguchi, senior vice president and head of the Mobile System Business Unit at Fujitsu. “Together, Xilinx’s UltraScale+ portfolio of solutions with Fujitsu’s leading radio platforms deliver a solid foundation for enabling the great benefits of O-RAN that are central to 5G deployments. We look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts with Xilinx to integrate its RFSoC family into our next-generation solutions.”

The first greenfield 5G O-RAN systems will be deployed this year. For more information about Xilinx’s wireless 5G O-RAN solutions, visit: https://www.xilinx.com/applications/wired-wireless/wireless.html

