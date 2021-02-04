ScanSource Named to FORTUNE Magazine’s List of World’s Most Admired Companies for Fifth Consecutive Year

“ FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies list recognizes some of the most respected organizations around the globe, and it’s an honor to be listed next to them,” said Mike Baur, Chairman and CEO, ScanSource, Inc. “In what has been a challenging year for so many companies, we are beyond pleased to once again be named to this distinguished list. It is truly a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, especially considering the incredible pivots we have made to continue to provide the very best technology solutions to our partners.”

ScanSource, Inc., (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading global provider of technology products and solutions, has been named to FORTUNE magazine's 2021 list of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource’s inclusion in this year’s list marks the fifth consecutive year the company has received the recognition. The annual survey, which is given to thousands of senior executives, directors and financial analysts from more than 600 global companies, identifies the organizations with the strongest reputations within their industries and across other industries.

FORTUNE collaborated with their partner Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation. They began with a universe of about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in FORTUNE’s Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. FORTUNE then winnowed the assortment to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 680 in 30 countries. The top-rated companies were picked from that pool; the executives who voted work at the companies in that group. To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

The 2021 World’s Most Admired Companies list can be found on Fortune.com.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is at the center of the technology solution delivery channel, connecting businesses and providing solutions for their complex needs. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with digital, physical and services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. ScanSource enables its sales partners to create, deliver and manage solutions for end-customers across almost every vertical market. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource has been named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina for six consecutive years, and is on FORTUNE magazine’s 2021 list of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #654 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

