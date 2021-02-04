 

ScanSource Named to FORTUNE Magazine’s List of World’s Most Admired Companies for Fifth Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 15:11  |  34   |   |   

ScanSource, Inc., (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading global provider of technology products and solutions, has been named to FORTUNE magazine's 2021 list of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource’s inclusion in this year’s list marks the fifth consecutive year the company has received the recognition. The annual survey, which is given to thousands of senior executives, directors and financial analysts from more than 600 global companies, identifies the organizations with the strongest reputations within their industries and across other industries.

FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies list recognizes some of the most respected organizations around the globe, and it’s an honor to be listed next to them,” said Mike Baur, Chairman and CEO, ScanSource, Inc. “In what has been a challenging year for so many companies, we are beyond pleased to once again be named to this distinguished list. It is truly a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, especially considering the incredible pivots we have made to continue to provide the very best technology solutions to our partners.”

FORTUNE collaborated with their partner Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation. They began with a universe of about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in FORTUNE’s Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. FORTUNE then winnowed the assortment to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 680 in 30 countries. The top-rated companies were picked from that pool; the executives who voted work at the companies in that group. To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

The 2021 World’s Most Admired Companies list can be found on Fortune.com.

About ScanSource, Inc.
 ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is at the center of the technology solution delivery channel, connecting businesses and providing solutions for their complex needs. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with digital, physical and services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. ScanSource enables its sales partners to create, deliver and manage solutions for end-customers across almost every vertical market. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource has been named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina for six consecutive years, and is on FORTUNE magazine’s 2021 list of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #654 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Scansource - Tech-Distributor
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ScanSource Named to FORTUNE Magazine’s List of World’s Most Admired Companies for Fifth Consecutive Year ScanSource, Inc., (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading global provider of technology products and solutions, has been named to FORTUNE magazine's 2021 list of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource’s inclusion in this year’s list marks the fifth …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Kaiser Permanente Accelerates its Use of Cloud in Strategic Collaboration with Accenture and ...
Tilray Exports First Shipment of Medical Cannabis to Spain
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
Sunnova Offers Industry’s First 0% APR for Home Solar + Battery Storage Service
GWPH Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of GW Pharmaceuticals plc Is Fair to ...
SJW Group Releases 2020 Sustainability Report
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
ScanSource Delivers a Strong Second Quarter
19.01.21
ScanSource to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results February 2, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
11
Scansource - Tech-Distributor