 

Beasley Broadcast Group to Report 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 10

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBGI) (“Beasley” or the “Company”), a multi-platform media company, announced today that it will report its 2020 fourth quarter financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET that morning to review the results.

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial +1 334-777-6978, conference ID 3652070 (domestic and international callers). Participants can also listen to a live webcast of the call at the Company’s website at www.bbgi.com. Please allow 15 minutes to register and download and install any necessary software. Following its completion, a replay of the webcast can be accessed for five days on the Company’s website, www.bbgi.com.

Questions from analysts, institutional investors and debt holders may be e-mailed to ir@bbgi.com at any time up until 9:00 a.m. ET on February 10, 2021. Management will answer as many questions as possible during the conference call and webcast (provided the questions are not addressed in their prepared remarks).

About Beasley Broadcast Group
Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, the Company was founded in 1961 by George G. Beasley, who remains the Company’s Chairman of the Board. The Company owns and operates 63 stations (47 FM and 16 AM) in 15 large- and mid-size markets in the United States. Approximately 20 million consumers listen to the Company’s radio stations weekly over-the-air, online and on smartphones and tablets, and millions regularly engage with the Company’s brands and personalities through digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, text, apps and email. The Company recently acquired a majority interest in the Overwatch League’s Houston Outlaws esports team and owns BeasleyXP, a national esports content hub.

For further information, or to receive future Beasley Broadcast Group news announcements via e-mail, please contact Beasley Broadcast Group, at 239/263-5000 or email@bbgi.com, or Joseph Jaffoni, JCIR, at 212/835-8500 or bbgi@jcir.com.

CONTACT:      
Heidi Raphael     Joseph Jaffoni, Jennifer Neuman
Vice President of Corporate Communications     JCIR
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.     212/835-8500 or bbgi@jcir.com
239/263-5000 or email@bbgi.com      





