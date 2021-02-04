 

Exel Industries number of shares and voting rights 31.01.2021

EXEL Industries
A French public limited company (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of €16,969,750
Registered office:- France
Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. B 095 550 356

Disclosure of the number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital

Date Total number of shares comprising the share capital Total number of voting rights
January, 31, 2021 6 787 900 Total gross voting rights : 10 855 351
Total net* voting rights : 10 608 942

* Total net amount = total amount of voting rights attached to the total number of shares minus those shares that do not carry voting rights (treasury shares).

