EXEL Industries

A French public limited company (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of €16,969,750

Registered office:- France

Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. B 095 550 356 Disclosure of the number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital Date Total number of shares comprising the share capital Total number of voting rights January, 31, 2021 6 787 900 Total gross voting rights : 10 855 351 Total net* voting rights : 10 608 942 * Total net amount = total amount of voting rights attached to the total number of shares minus those shares that do not carry voting rights (treasury shares). 2.13.0.0 Attachment EXEL Industries Droits de vote 31.01.2021 EN





