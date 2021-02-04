 

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 22:01  |  10   |   |   

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: SITE), the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.siteone.com. The online replay will be available on the same website immediately following the call.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 705-6003 (domestic) or (201) 493-6725 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13715765. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on March 10, 2021.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/



Wertpapier


