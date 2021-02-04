 

Anaplan Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

04.02.2021, 22:05  |  12   |   |   

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will report results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 before the market opens on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be released before market open and posted on the Anaplan Investor Center website.

Anaplan’s executive management team will hold a conference call and webcast beginning at 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET to share financial results and business highlights.

Event: Anaplan Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday, February 25, 2021
Time: 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET
Live Call: Please see online registration
Replay: (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 with passcode 4093584
Live Webcast: https://investors.anaplan.com or with replay available for 12 months

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is a cloud-native enterprise SaaS company helping global enterprises orchestrate business performance. Leaders across industries rely on our platform—powered by our proprietary Hyperblock technology—to connect teams, systems, and insights from across their organizations to continuously adapt to change, transform how they operate, and reinvent value creation. Based in San Francisco, Anaplan has over 175 partners and more than 1,500 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.

Investors and others should note that the Company routinely uses the Investor Center section of its corporate website to announce material information to investors and the marketplace. While not all of the information that the Company posts on its corporate website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the Company to review the information that it shares on www.anaplan.com.



Wertpapier


