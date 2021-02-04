 

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend on Common Shares

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.56 per share (equivalent to $2.24 per share on an annualized basis). The quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share is payable April 14, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit www.pxd.com.



