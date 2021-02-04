Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces Award of a Contract for Precision Oscillators

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (“FEI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ-FEIM) is pleased to announce its selection for a $3.9M contract, including options, to provide precision oscillators as highly-stability frequency references for ultimate use on secure communications satellites for the US Government. The contract period of performance is approximately 2.5 years, including the options.



FEI CEO, Stan Sloane, commented, “We are extremely pleased that our precision oscillators have been selected for another critical military satellite program. FEI is a longtime supplier of frequency sources for important space programs, and this award reflects not only the superior performance and reliability of our oscillators, but our customer’s confidence in our ability to meet our commitments. We are proud that our products are a part of a very important military system that will support our warfighters around the globe.