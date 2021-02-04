 

Danaos Corporation Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 22:30  |  28   |   |   

Danaos Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE:DAC) announced today the pricing of its offering of $300 million of 8.500% senior unsecured notes due 2028. The notes are being offered and sold in a private offering exempt from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with a new $815 million senior secured credit facility and a new $135 million sale leaseback arrangement, to implement a $1.25 billion refinancing of a substantial majority of its outstanding senior secured indebtedness. The offering is expected to close on or about February 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

This announcement is not an offer for sale or a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The notes will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Danaos Corporation

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. Our current fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 TEUs, including five vessels owned by Gemini Shipholdings Corporation, a joint venture, ranks Danaos among the largest containership charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Our fleet is chartered to many of the world’s largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. Danaos Corporation’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “DAC”.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Danaos Corporation (including subsidiaries unless indicated or the context requires otherwise, the “Company,” “we,” “us,” and “our”) with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning our operations, cash flows, financial position, including with respect to vessel and other asset values, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, performance or business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the novel coronavirus 2019 (“COVID-19”) pandemic and efforts throughout the world to contain its spread, including effects on global economic activity, demand for seaborne transportation of containerized cargo, the ability and willingness of charterers to fulfill their obligations to us, charter rates for containerships, shipyards performing scrubber installations, drydocking and repairs, changing vessel crews and availability of financing, the effects of the refinancing transactions in 2018, the effects of the contemplated upcoming refinancing transactions, the Company’s ability to achieve the expected benefits of its refinancing transactions and comply with the terms of its credit facilities and other agreements entered into in connection with the such refinancings, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydocking, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Danaos Corporation Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering Danaos Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE:DAC) announced today the pricing of its offering of $300 million of 8.500% senior unsecured notes due 2028. The notes are being offered and sold in a private offering exempt from the registration requirements …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Results; 2020 Full-Year ...
Advent Technologies Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination
Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation and AvePoint, Inc. Announce 2020 Revenue and Registration ...
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Cisco AppDynamics Delivers Industry-First Solution for Strengthening Security Posture Against ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Danaos Corporation Announces Senior Notes Offering