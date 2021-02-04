 

New High-Performance Rugged Server Bolsters Cybersecurity for Multi-Domain Operations

Delivers data center-level performance while maintaining data integrity at the edge

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced the latest model in its secure server product line, the new RES Trust XR6 rackmount server with BuiltSECURE technology. Ruggedized for harsh environments, the secure server features trusted performance and built-in data integrity protection for mission-critical C4ISR, electronic warfare (EW) and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Featuring the latest Intel server-class processors, the secure server delivers data center technologies to the field without compromising security, allowing customers to make decisions with confidence.

“To stay ahead of and counteract adversarial threats, our customers require the speed and capabilities of the latest processing platforms at the tactical edge,” said Scott Orton, vice president and general manager, Edge. “As a leading manufacturer of rugged rackmount servers, Mercury continues to develop innovative and affordable platforms that deliver command and control efficiencies and streamline mission-critical operations across multiple domains. Our new RES Trust XR6 server offering extends the high performance, configuration flexibility and environmental resiliency of our standard servers with a security architecture that can be extended across processor generations to reduce overall cost and accelerate development schedules.”

With best-in-class physical security, RES Trust servers are customizable with a variety of nation-state-level data confidentiality protections, making them ideal for foreign military sales (FMS) or direct commercial sales (DCS) programs. The servers can be optionally configured with Mercury’s ASURRE-Stor secure solid-state drives (SSDs), providing self-encryption and data-at-rest protection for the NSA’s Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) program. All Mercury secure motherboards are manufactured in DMEA-accredited, IPC-1791 certified U.S. facilities, and utilize a trusted supply chain to minimize the risk of back doors, counterfeits and trojans.

