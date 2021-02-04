Knoll Declares Cash Dividend

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL), a constellation of design-drive brands for the workplace and home, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share payable March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2021.



The declaration and payment of dividends is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and depends on various factors, including our net income, restrictions in our credit facility, financial position, cash requirements and other factors deemed relevant by our Board of Directors.